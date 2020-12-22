Three families displaced by South Glens Falls fire

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Three South Glens Falls families were displaced after their house caught fire on Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to a multi-family house at 39 Saratoga Ave. just before 6 p.m.

The fire originated in the attic in a light fixture. The cause was electrical in nature and was accidental, according to South Glens Falls Police Chief David Gifford.

There were no reports of injuries.

The American Red Cross is helping six adults and four children affected by the fire. The organization provided financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing. Volunteers also provided emotional support according to a news release.

The property is owned by Jenna and Daniel Marfino, of New Jersey, according to property records.

