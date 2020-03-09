Three face felony contraband charges at local prison

FORT ANN — Three women were arrested Saturday after they allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into Washington Correctional Facility when visiting inmates, officials said.

The three were arrested when caught with unspecified narcotics at the medium-security prison in Comstock, according to State Police.

All three were charged with felony counts of promoting prison contraband. They were identified as:

* Apollonia I. Ilacqua, 27, of Marlborough, who was also charged with felony and misdemeanor charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

* Renee M. Risolo, 42, of Merrick, who was also charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance.

* Nyisha Wright, 27, of Utica, who was also charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All three were released pending prosecution in Fort Ann Town Court.

