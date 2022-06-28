Three Crandall librarians write books

GLENS FALLS — Dan Hubbs spent three years in the early 1980s working as a super in an apartment building in downtown Manhattan.

Hubbs was an artist taking graduate classes at New York University in literature at the time.

“It was a way to live in New York City without paying rent,” said Hubbs, now a librarian at Crandall Public Library. “A couple of supers were artists, painters that were good, and I was kind of tucked into that world.”

Hubbs has turned that experience into a book of poetry and lyrics titled, “Downtown Super Tells All.” The book, published by The Troy Book Makers, is available on Amazon for $12.95 and can also be found at Northshire Books in Saratoga Springs. It is also available to be checked out at Crandall Public Library.

He received a grant from the Alfred Z. Solomon Trust to write the book. Hubbs is one of three Crandall librarians publishing a book this year along with Frieda Toth and Tisha Dolton.

“They say it’s part time but that doesn’t mean people can’t call you at 2 in the morning and say, ‘How come the heat isn’t working?’” Hubbs said.

He serviced the apartments of composer Steven Rice and novelist Shirley Conran as well as people from Wall Street and struggling artists who lived at 258 Broadway.

“It was a cool, sort of downtown artsy world, Tribeca,” he said. “Very cool. But it was also very good to get out of there after three years and say, ‘OK, don’t want to be a super anymore. You guys are on your own.’”

He has turned his experiences and memories into poetic verse. The book also includes poetry about his time working on a boat in Alaska and at least one about working in the library.

Being a building superintendent differs greatly from being a librarian, but the two professions do require Hubbs to work well with people.

“People would give you their keys to let people into their apartment to water the plants,” he said. “You were kind of really seeing a side of New York you wouldn’t see otherwise. I knew like everybody in the building, probably the only person that knew everybody in the building. So it was a good experience.”

Tisha Dolton’s book is based on an exhibit she put together at the library in which she created 42 redwork embroidered portraits of New York suffragists on tea cozies. The book is edited and will be published by the Warren County Historical Society in early fall.

“It’s kind of like a half exhibition catalog for the exhibit and half embroidered pattern book,” said Dolton, who added biographical information for each suffragist.

She taught herself how to do needlework when she was working at Saratoga Battlefield right out of college.

“Everybody had all these great 18th century skills to do, and I was reading,” she said.

The suffrage movement has ties to tea, she added. They likened their cause to the Boston Tea Party, which claimed “taxation without representation.”

The cozies, which Dolton sells on her Etsy page “Aprilsongstress,” cover a teapot to keep the tea warm.

Frieda Toth is in the process of editing her book called “James Bond, Route 9 and Me,” which chronicles her journey from Montreal to Lake George on a scooter.

She took the trip in August, inspired by one of Ian Fleming’s James Bond books, “The Spy Who Loved Me,” which bears no resemblance to the movie storyline.

A major Bond fan since her high school boyfriend introduced her to the books, Toth was reading the book when she realized the main character visited Lake George.

“All of a sudden she says she’s in Lake George,” Toth said. “I close the book and I said to myself, ‘that can’t be right. What is a James Bond book doing in Lake George?’ So I opened the book and yup, there it is.”

The book’s main character takes a road trip from Montreal to Lake George. Toth decided to do the same. She had to map out the gas stations to be able to refill the scooter’s gas tank, which held less than a gallon. She made the trip in six days.

“I have a job and a child and a house and three cats,” Toth said. “So I had to take a specific time off work and hope a lot that it wouldn’t rain.”

Toth hopes the book, which is being published by the Warren County Historical Society, will be available this fall.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

