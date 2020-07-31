Three counterprotesters arrested following Back the Blue rally in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Three people were arrested Thursday night following a Back the Blue rally in the city that was met with counterprotesters from a Black Lives Matter group.

The city announced the arrests by news release late Thursday after the two groups squared off on Broadway and in Congress Park.

The arrests were the result of individuals refusing to adhere to police commands to exit the roadway following a sit-in according to city police. Two were adults with the third being a juvenile. More information about the arrests are expected to be released on Friday.

According to a Saratoga Springs Police Department news release, a Back the Blue rally was held at 6 p.m. which was met by a counterprotest by BLM and All of Us. Police acknowledged "tensions were high, words were exchanged and both groups advanced toward each other and no violence occurred."

According to police, at 7:45 p.m. the Back the Blue rally concluded. In turn the group BLM and All of Us continued their protest by laying down in the intersection of Broadway and Congress Street for a period of time before marching north on Broadway in the roadway, disrupting traffic and forcing police to close down streets for about 45 minutes.