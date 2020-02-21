Three charged with merchandise return scam in Saratoga County
Three charged with merchandise return scam in Saratoga County

Three Utica-area residents were arrested this week for a scheme to defraud local home improvement stores by returning merchandise they had not purchased.

State Police said the trio ripped off the Lowe's Home Improvement stores in Wilton and Halfmoon by using fraudulent receipts to return items they had not purchased, and then used about $2,000 worth of gift cards they were given for the returns to get more merchandise at the Wilton store alone.

Charged with felony counts of grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy were Matthew R. Dryer, 37, Benjamin E. Noon, 41, both of Utica, and Jodi L. Girantino, 28, of Remsen, police said.

Remsen was charged with those counts and also charged with felony enterprise corruption, records show.

All three were released pending prosecution in Wilton and Halfmoon town courts.

