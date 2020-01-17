Three charged in connection ATV theft

MOREAU — Three men have been arrested in connection with the theft of an all-terrain vehicle from a home in Moreau, according to State Police.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The trio face felony grand larceny charges for the theft, which occurred last August. State Police were able to track down the alleged thieves after the machine was sold on a Facebook marketplace site, and it was recovered.

Charged were Philip R. Scoville III, 31, of Hudson Falls; Taylor S. Brown, 21, of Glens Falls; and Stanley Holcomb Jr., 32, of Fort Ann, according to State Police.

All three have been released pending prosecution in court.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0