Three charged in connection ATV theft
Three charged in connection ATV theft

MOREAU — Three men have been arrested in connection with the theft of an all-terrain vehicle from a home in Moreau, according to State Police.

The trio face felony grand larceny charges for the theft, which occurred last August. State Police were able to track down the alleged thieves after the machine was sold on a Facebook marketplace site, and it was recovered.

Charged were Philip R. Scoville III, 31, of Hudson Falls; Taylor S. Brown, 21, of Glens Falls; and Stanley Holcomb Jr., 32, of Fort Ann, according to State Police.

All three have been released pending prosecution in court.

