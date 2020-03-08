Three arrested on drug charges in Moreau

MOREAU -- Three people were arrested on felony drug charges Friday afternoon after a traffic stop on the Northway, according to State Police.
The arrests occurred after a traffic stop around 12:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Exit 17, records show.
Troopers seized unspecified narcotics, and charges all three with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell as well as misdemeanor drug charges.
According to State Police, charged were:
* Jessica M. Grove, 27, of East Berne.
* Jasmine M. Brandon, 41, of Albany.
* Richard E. Williams, 24, of Brooklyn. He also faces a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge for having a scale.
All three were released pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.
