Three arrested on drug charges in Moreau

MOREAU -- Three people were arrested on felony drug charges Friday afternoon after a traffic stop on the Northway, according to State Police.

The arrests occurred after a traffic stop around 12:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Exit 17, records show.

Troopers seized unspecified narcotics, and charges all three with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell as well as misdemeanor drug charges.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

According to State Police, charged were:

* Jessica M. Grove, 27, of East Berne.

* Jasmine M. Brandon, 41, of Albany.

* Richard E. Williams, 24, of Brooklyn. He also faces a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge for having a scale.

All three were released pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.