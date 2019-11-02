KINGSBURY — Three people were arrested Thursday night when police seized crack cocaine following a traffic stop on Dix Avenue, authorities said.
Two of the suspects were charged with felonies, while the third netted a misdemeanor charge, records show.
State Police stopped a vehicle the men were in around for an unspecified traffic violation around 10:30 p.m., and when getting conflicting stories from occupants, discovered crack cocaine and marijuana during a search, according to State Police.
Charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance were Tavon Rhodes, 25, of Schenectady, and Brandon J. Greggs, 25, of Schenectady, police said. Both men also face misdemeanor counts of obstructing governmental administration for not cooperating with police.
A man who was with them, George E. Harwood, 56, of Lake Luzerne, was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, according to State Police.
Rhodes and Greggs were arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail, while Harwood was released on his own recognizance.
