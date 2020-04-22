Three aided after Kingsbury fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

KINGSBURY — A family of three was thrust from their home after an early Friday morning fire in an residence at Springbrook Apartments.

Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Co. responded at 4:37 a.m. to 3 Springbrook Way for a reported fire with smoke in a residence.

Upon arrival, fire crews did not find anything showing, but upon further investigation discovered a working structure fire.

Kingsbury quickly knocked down the fire limiting damage to one apartment. Fire crews reported heavy damage to the apartment with extensive work pulling down ceilings checking for any possible fire extension into other apartments.

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross assisted three people, one adult and two children ages 4 and 2 weeks old with financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing.

Kingsbury was assisted at the scene by South Queensbury Fire Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0