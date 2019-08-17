A severe thunderstorm that passed through the area at about 6 p.m. on Saturday left thousands in the area without power.
According to National Grid, there are 2,298 without power in the Corinth area, 1,237 in Hudson Falls and 2,071 in Saratoga Springs area.
Downed power lines, poles and trees have led to traffic delays and Route 50 is also closed north of Wilton Mall, due to flooding and a downed tree.
