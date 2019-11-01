Thousands of local residents were without power as of early Friday thanks to the overnight winds that blew down trees and power lines around the region. High winds and possible flooding are expected into Friday night.
National Grid reported more than 8,000 customers without electricity as of 5:30 a.m. The company's website showed 3,300 customers in Washington County, 2,300 in Warren County and more than 4,000 in northern and central Saratoga County.
Restoration is expected for most later today, but some outages were expected to linger into Saturday.
NYSEG reported nearly 500 customers out in Washington and Saratoga counties as of Friday morning.
Washington County dispatchers reported several secondary roads closed because of downed trees or power lines, but no closures on major roads as of 5:30 a.m.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office website showed nearly 50 storm-related calls overnight, including reports of trees falling on homes in Queensbury and Lake Luzerne.
A Warren County dispatcher reported numerous secondary road closures because of washouts and downed trees, the website showing Route 8 in Horicon and Hague and in Johnsburg being affected overnight as well as Bartman Road, Thirteenth Lake Road, Igerna Road, Olmstedville Road and Fox Lane among others in Johnsburg and Chester.
A high wind warning is in effect for the region until 8 p.m. Friday as temperatures drop. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts topping 50 mph in parts of the region as the worst of the storm moved through between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.
Flood warnings are in effect for the Hudson River in North Creek, Hadley and Fort Edward and the Schroon River in Warrensburg, where minor flooding is expected when rivers crest Saturday. Major flooding is predicted for the Sacandaga River in southern Hamilton County.
The National Weather Service reported parts of southern Hamilton and Herkimer counties received more than 5.5 inches of rain late Thursday and early Friday.
