Thousands of local residents were without power early Friday thanks to strong overnight winds that blew down trees and power lines around the region, with four counties in the region declaring emergencies Friday morning.
High winds and flooding are expected into Friday night, and some homes along the Hudson River in Warren County were being evacuated as of mid-morning Friday.
Thousands remained without electricity as of early afternoon, as Warren, Hamilton and Essex counties supervisors declared states of emergency because of the extent of damage. No injuries were reported, but numerous homes in Warren County were cut off by washouts or flooding, temporarily stranding residents.
Town, county and state highway crews were working to get temporary repairs made to re-open roads were possible.
"We are looking at millions and millions of dollars in damage," Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said of the problems in Warren County.
He said the town of Johnsburg alone had at least 25 local, county and state roads with damage, Conover said. Other towns in the north end of the county, including Hague, Horicon and Chester, had extensive damage as well, he said.
High volumes of water from heavy rain that careened down hills and mountains was to blame for much of the road damage.
In all, 11 counties in New York had declared emergencies because of the storm, from western New York to the Adirondacks.
The emergency declaration does not restrict resident travel, but Amy Drexel, Warren County's deputy emergency services director, said those who are out should watch for falling trees and downed lines. It will make the counties eligible for possible federal aid in the future.
Hudson River flooding was a major concern in Warren and Saratoga counties, but Drexel said the river was expected to crest later Friday.
Emergency responders were running from call to call throughout Friday as high winds continued to bring down trees, branches and electric lines.
The National Grid website initially showed 3,300 customers in Washington County, 2,300 in Warren County and more than 4,000 in northern and central Saratoga County. But that number had fallen to about 3,500 in Warren and Washington counties as of mid-morning.
National Grid spokesman Patrick Stella said the company had 175,000 outages statewide from the storm, and 75,000 of them had power restored as of mid-morning. The company had 2,300 line workers on duty to deal with them.
Restoration is expected for most later today, but some outages were expected to linger into Saturday.
Numerous local school districts, including Hudson Falls, Hadley-Luzerne, North Warren, Johnsburg and SUNY Adirondack, did not open Friday because of weather problems.
NYSEG reported nearly 500 customers out in Washington and Saratoga counties as of Friday morning. A spokesman for the company said more outages were expected during the day Friday, as strong winds pushed trees that are in soil that was weakened by the amount of rain that fell, increasing the chances for them being toppled.
Washington County dispatchers reported several secondary roads closed because of downed trees or power lines, but no closures on major roads as of 5:30 a.m.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office website showed nearly 50 storm-related calls overnight, including reports of trees falling on homes in Queensbury and Lake Luzerne.
Southern Hamilton County, just west of Warren County, received over 5 inches of rain in 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.
"We've got a lot of washouts. Highway crews are all over dealing with them," Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Brian LaFlure said.
Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said a number of roads in his town were closed or reduced to one lane as of 8 a.m. Friday.
"We had a lot of water damage, a lot of washouts and craters in roads. A lot of roads are down to one lane," he said.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said the Hudson River had cut off homes on East Hudson Drive, forcing at least one evacuation.
The town of Schroon has numerous roads closed including Alder Meadow Road, Shore Road, part of River Road, Miller Road, Adirondack Road and Crane Pond Road.
Schroon Town Clerk Patricia Savarie said most of the town is without power.
"I've lived here my whole life, and I've never seen this," Savarie said.
A Warren County dispatcher reported numerous secondary road closures because of washouts and downed trees, the website showing Route 8 in Horicon and Hague and in Johnsburg being affected overnight as well as Bartman Road, Thirteenth Lake Road, Garnet Lake Road, Igerna Road, Olmstedville Road and Fox Lane among others in Johnsburg and Chester.
Part of Route 9N in Hague was also washed out, and numerous roads in Hadley and Day had culverts washed out as well.
Residents of Stephen Lane in Lake Luzerne were evacuating as of 9:30 a.m. when the Hudson River jumped its banks and flooded their neighborhood. A number of other riverside roads in Lake Luzerne were underwater by early afternoon.
A home on Queen Lane in Queensbury was heavily damaged when a large pine tree fell on its roof. A resident said it fell with a large crash around 2 a.m., branches piercing the roof and a second-floor ceiling.
A high wind warning is in effect for the region until 8 p.m. Friday as temperatures drop. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts topping 50 mph in parts of the region as the worst of the storm moved through between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.
Flood warnings are in effect for the Hudson River in North Creek, Hadley and Fort Edward and the Schroon River in Warrensburg, where minor flooding is expected when rivers crest Saturday. Major flooding is predicted for the Sacandaga River in southern Hamilton County.
The Hudson in North Creek was more than a foot above flood stage as of 8:15 a.m. Friday, and still rising.
The National Weather Service reported parts of southern Hamilton and Herkimer counties received more than 5.5 inches of rain late Thursday and early Friday. Parts of Warren County got over 3 inches, including 3.05 inches reported in Queensbury, according to the National Weather Service.
Post-Star reporter Gwendolyn Craig contributed to this report.
