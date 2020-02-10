Thousands still without power

Thousands of local residents were still in the dark early Monday as National Grid continues to try to repair extensive damage to utility lines and poles from last week's ice and snowstorm.

Warren County had more than 2,300 out as of 5:30 a.m., spread out around the northern and western parts of the county. Most of the problems were still in Bolton, Horicon, Johnsburg and Chester, with nearly a third of all Bolton households and businesses still down.

The company's website estimated all would be back on by 3 p.m. Monday.

Outages in Saratoga County, the county that was hardest hit on Friday, were repaired more quickly than in Warren. Just 57 were out in Saratoga County early Monday.

