Thousands still without power
Bolton storm damage

National Grid crews line Route 9N in the town of Bolton on Sunday. The area was hit hard during the ice storm with tree limbs and wires down all along Route 9N, Trout Lake Road, Coolidge Hill Road and Potter Hill Road. About 4,500 customers remained without power as of 8 p.m Sunday, and 850 remained out in Bolton early Monday.

 Michael Goot

Thousands of local residents were still in the dark early Monday as National Grid continues to try to repair extensive damage to utility lines and poles from last week's ice and snowstorm.

Warren County had more than 2,300 out as of 5:30 a.m., spread out around the northern and western parts of the county. Most of the problems were still in Bolton, Horicon, Johnsburg and Chester, with nearly a third of all Bolton households and businesses still down.

The company's website estimated all would be back on by 3 p.m. Monday.

Outages in Saratoga County, the county that was hardest hit on Friday, were repaired more quickly than in Warren. Just 57 were out in Saratoga County early Monday.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

