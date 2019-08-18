{{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 3,000 local National Grid customers remained without electricity early Sunday because of Saturday's severe thunderstorms.

More than 2,000 outages lingered in northern and western Saratoga County, and much of the Hudson Falls area was without power as well, with 664 customers out as of 6 a.m. Argyle and Gansevoort also had hundreds of outages.

National Grid's website showed crews assigned to many of the outages, with restoration expected by early afternoon Sunday.

Warm, muggy weather will continue Sunday, with another round of storms likely this afternoon or evening.

