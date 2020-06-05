Thousands show up for peaceful rally and march in Glens Falls

“The chains can be broken. The people are the power,” she said.

Braggs said it is going to take a collaborative effort.

“We need to be more diligent and persistent in our efforts to flight local hatred every day,” he said.

About 40 people continued the protest at Centennial Circle late Friday afternoon, holding signs and cheering as cars passed, honking issues. There was a large police presence and Glen Street was blocked off from the circle to the intersection with South and Bay streets.

Among those attending Friday's rally and march was John Turner, who said he has experienced racism as an African-American growing up in Galway. It was subtle, for example, other students expected him to act a certain way because he is black, or teachers had certain expectations.

Turner said Floyd’s death showed that the country still had a lot of work to do, but he is grateful by the turnout.

Veronica Stewart, of Saratoga Springs, said as an African-American woman, it pained her to see Floyd’s death. But if any good can come out of it, it is opening people’s eyes to racism.

“I think this is going to be the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she said.