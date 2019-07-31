{{featured_button_text}}
More than 2,500 National Grid customers in the region remained without electricity early Wednesday thanks to Tuesday night's storms.

More than 1,000 customers in Moriah were down, while hundreds of residents of Moreau. Northumberland, Wilton and Queensbury were still in the dark.

A number of roads remained closed, including part of county Route 31 in Gansevoort. Gailey Hill Road in Lake Luzerne was closed, but had re-opened as of early Wednesday.

Restoration was expected by early afternoon Wednesday. But temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-80s Wednesday with more storms expected

