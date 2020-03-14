Thousands lose power from high winds, restoration likely today

High winds late Friday and early Saturday knocked out power to thousands of local residents, but utility companies estimated most should have their power back on Saturday.

National Grid reported nearly 1,300 customers out as of 5:30 a.m., with northern and western Warren County worst off. Restoration was predicted by 9 a.m. on the company's website. Other outages that occurred in Queensbury and Glens Falls overnight had been rectified as of early Saturday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

NYSEG reported nearly 300 customers out in Essex and Washington counties, with no restoration time listed on the company site.

Gusts of over 50 mph occurred in upstate New York overnight, with the highest gust recorded locally a 47-mph wind by a National Weather Service spotter in Chestertown.

Winds are expected to die down during the day Saturday, with temperatures in the 40s for the next few days. The next chance of precipitation is light rain likely for Monday night.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.