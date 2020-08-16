Thomas Wade's years of civic service remembered

GLENS FALLS — At a public forum about the Glens Falls Civic Center in 2007, Thomas Wade, a city Common Council member in the 1970s, said he voted against building the arena, now renamed Cool Insuring Arena, and had not changed his mind.
"The Civic Center has been a major disappointment," he said, recalling when Kenny Rogers was in concert at the Civic Center after it opened.
"And he sang that song, 'You've got to know when to hold them and you've got to know when to fold them,'" Wade said, drawing laughter from the audience and applause from some, The Post-Star reported on Nov. 20, 2007.
Wade, the city’s 1st Ward councilman from 1970 to 1978 and 1st Ward county supervisor from 1984 to 1995, was known for his non-conformity, often being the only, or one of the few, “no” votes on measures.
“Glens Falls Supervisor Thomas Wade isn’t one to easily give up a fight,” Post-Star staff writer Greg Moran reported on Dec. 17, 1988.
On the Common Council, Wade, a Democrat, consistently voted against constructing the Civic Center, and on the Board of Supervisors, he consistently voted against constructing the Hudson Falls trash plant.
Wade, who died Aug. 6 at age 96, remained vocal on fiscal policy in the city and county after he left politics at the end of 1995, often commenting at government meetings, and stopping by The Post-Star offices from time to time and offering his insight to reporters and editors.
He was a soft-spoken watchdog who always smiled as he alarmed government officials of his concerns.
Wade grew up in Glens Falls in the 1920s and ‘30s.
He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1941.
He was senior class secretary and a member of the decorating committee for Senior Ball.
In July 1939, Wade, of 2nd Street, and Joseph Casey, of 3rd Street, attended the New York World’s Fair at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, The Post-Star reported at the time.
Wade was one of 19 enlistees in the U.S. Navy at the Glens Falls recruiting office on Dec. 16, 1942, bringing the office’s total recruits for the year to 1,049, The Post-Star reported the next day.
In 1944, he was among the local servicemen abroad that was mailed a “Hometown” fruitcake baked at Queen City Bakery.
“Fruit cake delicious; send more,” Wade wrote from England, according to a Dec. 20, 1944 Post-Star advertisement.
Wade later operated Wade’s TV/Radio Sales and Service for 20 years.
