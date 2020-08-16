Thomas Wade's years of civic service remembered

GLENS FALLS — At a public forum about the Glens Falls Civic Center in 2007, Thomas Wade, a city Common Council member in the 1970s, said he voted against building the arena, now renamed Cool Insuring Arena, and had not changed his mind.

"The Civic Center has been a major disappointment," he said, recalling when Kenny Rogers was in concert at the Civic Center after it opened.

"And he sang that song, 'You've got to know when to hold them and you've got to know when to fold them,'" Wade said, drawing laughter from the audience and applause from some, The Post-Star reported on Nov. 20, 2007.

Wade, the city’s 1st Ward councilman from 1970 to 1978 and 1st Ward county supervisor from 1984 to 1995, was known for his non-conformity, often being the only, or one of the few, “no” votes on measures.

“Glens Falls Supervisor Thomas Wade isn’t one to easily give up a fight,” Post-Star staff writer Greg Moran reported on Dec. 17, 1988.

On the Common Council, Wade, a Democrat, consistently voted against constructing the Civic Center, and on the Board of Supervisors, he consistently voted against constructing the Hudson Falls trash plant.