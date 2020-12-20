‘This year, nothing is normal’: Churches have varying plans for Christmas Eve services

About 20 people were attending Sunday services in person, with many more still “attending” online.

Christmas Eve usually draws about 140 into the sanctuary.

“Most people will be able to worship from the comforts of their home, which is uniquely special,” Trowbridge said. “While we will miss so much the moment of singing ‘Silent Night’ and lighting the candle as a congregation, we’ll just do it from home this year and hope for the same spirit of peace and hope to descend upon us and be born in us. And I think it will. I think it will.”

The service will be live on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Links are available on the church’s website at www.caldwellpres.org.

In similar fashion, Bolton Community Church in Bolton Landing has also canceled its Christmas Eve service in light of the growing health crisis.

“I’m not really sure how many people are going to come out to a Christmas Eve service, to be honest with you,” said Pastor Scotty Matthews, “because what I’m seeing is a trend where a lot of people are still nervous to go out and about.”

The community church has been welcoming a limited number of parishioners while still offering its services online.