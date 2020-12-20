‘This year, nothing is normal’: Churches have varying plans for Christmas Eve services

At the end of Christmas Eve services at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, the lights are turned down and lighted candles are passed around to everyone in the sanctuary.
Sitting in the dark, with just their faces illuminated by the candles’ glow, the congregation sings “Silent Night,” first in German and then in English.
“It is one of the favorite moments of the entire church year,” said the Rev. Ali Trowbridge.
That sacred moment won’t take place inside the church this year.
Leaders at Caldwell Presbyterian Church have decided, due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region, to move all services — including Christmas Eve — to a virtual platform through the end of January.
“With the rise in cases and with people’s health and safety foremost on our minds, we just had to make the decision not to support any gatherings indoors at this time,” Trowbridge said.
The Lake George church has been offering online services since March, when all churches were required to close in the early days of the pandemic.
In September, Caldwell started welcoming back a limited number of churchgoers and persisted through the fall with masks, social distancing, taking temperatures and plexiglass around the pulpit and soloist.
About 20 people were attending Sunday services in person, with many more still “attending” online.
Christmas Eve usually draws about 140 into the sanctuary.
“Most people will be able to worship from the comforts of their home, which is uniquely special,” Trowbridge said. “While we will miss so much the moment of singing ‘Silent Night’ and lighting the candle as a congregation, we’ll just do it from home this year and hope for the same spirit of peace and hope to descend upon us and be born in us. And I think it will. I think it will.”
The service will be live on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Links are available on the church’s website at www.caldwellpres.org.
In similar fashion, Bolton Community Church in Bolton Landing has also canceled its Christmas Eve service in light of the growing health crisis.
“I’m not really sure how many people are going to come out to a Christmas Eve service, to be honest with you,” said Pastor Scotty Matthews, “because what I’m seeing is a trend where a lot of people are still nervous to go out and about.”
The community church has been welcoming a limited number of parishioners while still offering its services online.
“The whole virus thing has really hurt our attendance,” Matthews said. "Normally during the summertime, we have 50 to 70 people, and this year we only cracked 23, I think, a couple of times over the summer.”
In the winter, the church usually welcomes about 35 people. But attendance this winter has decreased to less than 15, said Matthews, who noted that more people watch online than attend in person.
“They can actually sit in their jammies and watch the service and not worry about dressing up or braving the weather,” he said.
Some of his virtual services get 100 to 200 views a week.
“So people are definitely wanting to go to church,” Matthews said, “it’s just that they’re fearful.”
The Christmas Eve service will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. Thursday and the link can be found at facebook.com/boltoncc or at the church’s website at www.boltoncc.org.
Bolton Community Church will continue with in-person services — as well as online — the Sunday after Christmas.
He said the Christmas Eve service will be a source of inspiration and joy, especially for those who can’t be with their families this year.
“We have to have Christmas,” Matthews said. “We can’t cancel Christmas. We’ve got to try to do something — but be safe at the same time — to offer that inspiration of hope.”
This has been a tough year for churches, which were closed for Easter Sunday on April 12.
Easter and Christmas are two of the biggest holidays in the Christian faith.
“It’s hard as a pastor, especially because I’m trying to meet the needs of everybody in the community,” Matthews said. “But I also have to balance that out with the public health.”
St. Michael the Archangel church in South Glens Falls has actually increased the number of in-person Masses on Christmas Eve in order to accommodate churchgoers while keeping attendance numbers low. The Roman Catholic church will also offer the Masses online, as the church has done since March.
Churchgoers are asked to pre-register online for services to ensure the church isn’t over capacity.
“Most churches, Catholic or otherwise, have been forced to become very flexible since COVID and to try to be responsive to what we can do within the parameters,” said the Rev. Guy Childs, known to his congregation as Father Tony.
In a typical year, well over 2,000 people attend Christmas Eve Masses at St. Michael’s, especially the 4 p.m. service to watch the children perform in the Christmas pageant.
“People are climbing the rafters at that one because it’s all the little kids that all dress up and they enact the story of Jesus’ birth and everybody wants to come and see how cute the kids are, grandma, grandpa and everybody,” Childs said. “That would be our 4 o’clock normal, but obviously this year, nothing is normal.”
The Christmas pageant won’t take place because the religious education classes haven’t been meeting in person.
The church has added more services — at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. There will also be two Masses on Christmas Day.
St. Michael’s will livestream the 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Christmas Eve Masses and the 11 a.m. Christmas Day Mass on YouTube. The link is available on the church’s website at stmichaelschurchsgf.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stmichaelschurchsgf.
“That’s all as a means of trying to be as flexible and offer as much of a sense of convenience to the people as possible,” Childs said, pointing out that most churches rely heavily on the Christmas collection.
This will definitely be a “scaled down and simplified version of Christmas,” Childs said.
His homily on Christmas Eve will ask people to simplify their frame of mind and get back to basics.
Not every family has the means or time to celebrate Christmas this year, he said.
“Looking back over the course of 2,000 years,” he said, “Mary and Joseph didn’t have a big, shiny Christmas tree.”
