----MONDAY----
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Joe Bruno Stadium, Troy)
Niskayuna vs. Saratoga, 4 p.m.
Shenendehowa vs. Bethlehem, 7 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
(at Dutchman Field, Guilderland)
Queensbury vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.
Albany Academy vs. Burnt Hills, 7 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
(at Shuttleworth Park, Amsterdam)
Cohoes vs. Broadalbin-Perth, 4 p.m.
Mechanicville vs. Ichabod Crane, 7 p.m.
Class CC Semifinals
(at Saratoga Veterans Park)
Granville vs. Hoosick Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Chatham vs. Maple Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Husky Field, Gloversville)
Warrensburg vs. Galway, 4 p.m.
Spa Catholic vs. Duanesburg, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at Kelts Stadium, Waterford)
Hartford-Fort Edward vs. Argyle, 4 p.m.
Fort Ann vs. Mekeel Christian, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Section VII Tournament
Class C Semifinals
Moriah at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Willsboro vs. Schroon-Bolton at Schroon Lake, 4 p.m.
Johnsburg-Minerva at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinal
Saratoga at Shenendehowa, 5 p.m.
CBA at Shaker, 6:30 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
Queensbury at Ballston Spa, 4:15 p.m.
Columbia vs. Niskayuna at Union College, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
Scotia at Burnt Hills, 6 p.m.
Averill Park at South High, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
Tamarac-Hoosick Falls vs. Stillwater-Mechanicville at Stillwater, 5 p.m.
Johnstown at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
----TUESDAY----
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Schalmont)
Colonie vs. Saratoga, 5 p.m.
Shenendehowa vs. Guilderland, 5 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
(at Luther Forest, Malta)
South High vs. Averill Park, 5 p.m.
Burnt Hills vs. Troy, 5 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
(at Luther Forest, Malta)
Ichabod Crane vs. Mechanicville, 5 p.m.
Glens Falls vs. Tamarac, 5 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Moreau Rec)
Chatham vs. Berne-Knox, 5 p.m.
Greenwich vs. Stillwater, 5 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at Moreau Rec)
Salem vs. Fort Ann, 5 p.m.
Germantown vs. Argyle, 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
Section VII Tournament
Class C Semifinals
Northern Adirondack at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
NCCS at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Section II Tournament
(at Schenectady Central Park)
Division I State Qualifier
Shaker vs. Queensbury, 4 p.m.
Division II State Qualifier
Glens Falls vs. Mekeel Christian, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Section II Championships
Group 4 at Stillwater, 4 p.m.
----WEDNESDAY----
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Joe Bruno Stadium)
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Class AA Final
Game 1: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Lake Placid vs. Crown Point at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
(at Schuylerville)
Class D Final
Cohoes vs. Schuylerville, 5:30 p.m.
Class A Final
Saratoga vs. Shaker, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Johnsburg-Minerva/Chazy winner at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley/Lake Placid winner vs. Willsboro/Schroon-Bolton winner
TRACK AND FIELD
Section II Championships
Group 1 at Colonie, 4 p.m.
Group 2 at Averill Park, 4 p.m.
----THURSDAY----
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners at Luther Forest, Malta, 5 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners at Luther Forest, Malta, 5 p.m.
Class B Final
Semifinal winners at Luther Forest, Malta, 5 p.m.
Class C Final
Semifinal winners at Luther Forest, Malta, 5 p.m.
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Moreau Rec, 5 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Final
Semifinal winners at Cardinal Park, Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
(at Schuylerville)
Class C Final
Burnt Hills vs. Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.
Class B Final
Bethlehem vs. Niskayuna, 7:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Joe Bruno Stadium)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Class CC Final
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
(at Shaker High School)
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Section II Championships
Group 3 at Taconic Hills, 4 p.m.
Group 5 at Fonda, 4 p.m.
----FRIDAY----
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Joe Bruno Stadium)
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Class AA Final
Game 2: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Final
Semifinal winners at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
(at Shaker High School)
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
----SATURDAY----
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Joe Bruno Stadium)
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Class C-CC Playoff
Class C, CC champions, 7 p.m.
NOTE: Tickets for sectional events must be purchased at www.gofan.co.