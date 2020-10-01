This Rochester printer sent out 100,000 misprinted ballots to New York City

"Future mailings will not be affected," DeBiase said. "Phoenix Graphics is in the process of reprinting and mailing all materials to correct the project and will be covering all expenses related to production and postage."

He added: "We have prided ourselves on accuracy and quality in our 40-year history of printing ballots. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience that has occurred. We are actively making necessary production adjustments to prevent such errors in the future."

Phoenix has been producing ballots for counties across New York for decades and has done so for about three-quarters of them, according to a 2015 profile of the company in the Democrat and Chronicle.

This year, more counties turned to outside vendors to produce their absentee ballots as requests have surged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Already, the state portal to get an absentee application hit 331,000 requests outside New York City, compared to about 500,000 total in the state in 2016, the state Board of Elections said.

The mishap drew sharp rebukes from state and city officials, saying the integrity of the ballots need to be assured.