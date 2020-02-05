'This is the beast': Queensbury crews contend with major sewer break

It’s a “problem area” that keeps breaking, Harrington said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The pipe was installed in 1988 and needs to be replaced, he said. But that will cost about $1.5 million.

“People don’t realize but Queensbury has some old infrastructure,” he said. “We’ve had breaks there before. It is a problem area.”

Workers spent two days building a bypass pipe above ground, laying it along Meadowbrook and Quaker roads. Once it’s done, they can pump sewage through the bypass and start working on the broken pipe.

But the pipe is so deep that they will have to call in a contractor to dig it up. Bad weather on Thursday and Friday could delay that work.

Harrington does not want to leave the bypass in place for too long, especially in icy weather.

“You always fear someone will go off the road and hit it,” he said. “If someone hits that, what am I going to do?”

He’s told the town to instruct plow truck drivers to be careful in the area and not hit the pipe, which is very close to the edge of the road on Meadowbrook.

To avoid those who might spin off the road at the intersection with Quaker Road, the pipe goes well off the road into a grassy area.