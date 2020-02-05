'This is the beast': Queensbury crews contend with major sewer break

QUEENSBURY — A crucial link in the Queensbury sewer system snapped Monday night, creating a geyser of sewage in the woods behind D’Ella Honda on Quaker Road.
Two days later, workers were still building a bypass, shunting 750,000 gallons of sewage into pipes laid along two busy roads.
It was hard work, in windy weather with a “feels like” temperature of 22 degrees, and worse at night. Workers were called in at 8 p.m. Monday after a Meadowbrook Road resident described a strong stench, and they quickly found the break.
It was in the worst possible place: a swampy piece of forest, where the groundwater is about 1 foot below the surface. The pipe is 8 feet down.
And it’s not a little pipe used to handle the sewage from one street. It’s the main pipe that shuttles sewage from Queensbury to the Glens Falls sewage treatment plant.
There are five places in Queensbury where pipes connect to Glens Falls. This is one of them, and it handles about 750,000 gallons a day.
Fixing it will take a long time.
“This is the beast,” said Chris Harrington, the town's superintendent of wastewater and water.
After responding Monday, workers spent all day and evening Tuesday on the job, working until 11 p.m. Then they continued to work all day Wednesday.
It’s a “problem area” that keeps breaking, Harrington said.
The pipe was installed in 1988 and needs to be replaced, he said. But that will cost about $1.5 million.
“People don’t realize but Queensbury has some old infrastructure,” he said. “We’ve had breaks there before. It is a problem area.”
Workers spent two days building a bypass pipe above ground, laying it along Meadowbrook and Quaker roads. Once it’s done, they can pump sewage through the bypass and start working on the broken pipe.
But the pipe is so deep that they will have to call in a contractor to dig it up. Bad weather on Thursday and Friday could delay that work.
Harrington does not want to leave the bypass in place for too long, especially in icy weather.
“You always fear someone will go off the road and hit it,” he said. “If someone hits that, what am I going to do?”
He’s told the town to instruct plow truck drivers to be careful in the area and not hit the pipe, which is very close to the edge of the road on Meadowbrook.
To avoid those who might spin off the road at the intersection with Quaker Road, the pipe goes well off the road into a grassy area.
But he’s still worried.
“You only want that for short-term — very short-term,” Harrington said. “You’re putting a lot of pressure above the ground.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.