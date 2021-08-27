'This is for bragging rights': Fair is back and so is family tradition of showing cows

EASTON — A week at the county fair is a vacation for a cow.
“They get treated like queens,” said Rebecca Smith, whose sons show cows at the Washington County Fair.
The quadrupeds get washed every morning. Their hair is clipped and cut. They are primped and pampered with hair dryers and even hair spray.
“Their butts are wiped. Their ears are cleaned,” Smith said, standing next to her 13-year-old son Brady, who had just finished showing his Holstein winter yearling named Haydill.
The teen was eager to shed his traditional long-sleeve, button-down white shirt worn by farm kids when they show their animals at the fair.
Despite the heat and the rigors of competition, Brady and his brother Peyton, 15, were happy to be back at the fair, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s a whole summer where you don’t work with cows,” Brady said.
The process begins in late-May, when the boys pick out calves and separate them from the herd for daily training. In the process, the boys learn about the cycle of life, the dairy industry and hard work.
Showing the animals teaches them how to follow through with something from start to finish. Ownership of the cows are transferred to the boys. They are completely responsible for their cows.
“It’s not just a cow,” Rebecca Smith said. “It takes all parts and people to make it happen. It’s the hard work. It’s every day over at the farm.”
Brady also enjoys the fair food, the rides, socializing, and watching the tractor pulls and the rodeo.
Rebecca Smith said showing their animals is important to the family as well.
The boys’ grandmother, Diane Smith, owns Gettyvue Farm in Hebron, but the boys show cows from Ideal Dairy in Hudson Falls, near their home.
“This is for bragging rights,” Rebecca Smith said. “It shows the hard work the kids put in all summer, especially this year, missing last year.”
The cancellation of last year’s fair was “awful” for her family.
Diane Smith, whose late father, Raymond Getty, was a dairy farmer and fair exhibitor, was “devastated” when the fair was canceled last year. Her sons, Steven and Greg, brought the grandkids to Barn No. 3 during what would have been fair week last summer and took their picture with no animals.
“It was awful. We all were just heartbroken,” Diane Smith said. “So everybody is just thrilled.”
The family enjoys watching the grandchildren carry on the family tradition.