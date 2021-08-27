'This is for bragging rights': Fair is back and so is family tradition of showing cows

EASTON — A week at the county fair is a vacation for a cow.

“They get treated like queens,” said Rebecca Smith, whose sons show cows at the Washington County Fair.

The quadrupeds get washed every morning. Their hair is clipped and cut. They are primped and pampered with hair dryers and even hair spray.

“Their butts are wiped. Their ears are cleaned,” Smith said, standing next to her 13-year-old son Brady, who had just finished showing his Holstein winter yearling named Haydill.

The teen was eager to shed his traditional long-sleeve, button-down white shirt worn by farm kids when they show their animals at the fair.

Despite the heat and the rigors of competition, Brady and his brother Peyton, 15, were happy to be back at the fair, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s a whole summer where you don’t work with cows,” Brady said.

The process begins in late-May, when the boys pick out calves and separate them from the herd for daily training. In the process, the boys learn about the cycle of life, the dairy industry and hard work.