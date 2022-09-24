Third time is the charm for Balloon Festival launch

QUEENSBURY — The fields used for parking were not as full as usual as the moon set on one side of the road and the sky lightened on the other, just before 6 a.m. on Saturday at the Adirondack Balloon Festival.

Visitors and local residents bundled in winter jackets and hats, some with kids in tow, filed into the airport gates, guided by the light of the volunteers and Warren County sheriff’s officers directing traffic.

A line stretched down the runway for the Open Door Mission’s pancake breakfast, a festival tradition, as the pilots gathered under a lighted tent for the morning weather briefing.

After two days of no flights, balloons took off into the clear skies before 7 a.m. after festival organizer Mark Donahue recited the eulogy he wrote and read at last year’s funeral for Joan Grishkot, co-founder of the festival.

Donahue admitted to being emotional about his speech while he was prepping with his colleagues and setting up the microphones.

“We were like oil and water,” he said Saturday morning. “We always had the same goal or intention, but very different ways of getting there. I would do the running around and she would make all the phone calls and get everything done.”

Donahue also said the crowd and number of participating pilots this year is much smaller than in other years and that county officials had warned that factors like inflation and COVID would impact attendance.

In his dedication to Grishkot, Donahue urged the attendees to all be “a little more like Joan,” who he said lived her life “with her eyes wide open.”

Donahue organized a tribute for Grishkot among the pilots. After the morning weather briefing, pilots took large strips of brightly colored fabric to zip-tie to the baskets of balloons.

Balloons began inflating and filling the sky after the 6:30 a.m. tribute, with the sun shining brightly behind them.

Donahue said only about 60 balloons made it to the festival this year rather than the 100 that usually take flight.

Ahead of the festival, he was excited for the return of a “full festival” as opposed to the smaller event that took place last year due to COVID, with no vendors or craft fair.

Pilots were hopeful for the rest of the day, including a late afternoon launch at the airport, but flight conditions can only be determined 30 minutes before scheduled takeoff.

A post on the festival’s Facebook page said spectators should not wait to find out if the balloons are flying to come to the airport.

“When the grounds reach capacity, and they will, the entrances will be shut down. It gets that busy,” the post said.

The festival will close Sunday with a final 6:30 a.m. launch at the airport and a closing ceremony at Crandall Park in Glens Falls in the evening.