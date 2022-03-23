Third GOP candidate enters field to challenge Woerner in 113th Assembly District

A third candidate has entered the race for the Republican nomination in the 113th state Assembly District, even as friction between the two original candidates is heating up.

Scarlett De Witt of Glens Falls announced her candidacy to The Post-Star on Tuesday, saying she wants to bring a youth perspective to the race for the nomination to challenge four-term incumbent Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

De Witt, a 23-year-old restaurant worker and fashion model who has a two-year political science degree, said she thinks the Assembly would be a great entry-level step to a political career.

“I may sound a little crazy, but one day I want to be president,” she said in a telephone interview.

The other candidates are David Catalfamo, an economic development official and novelist from Wilton, and Michael York, a real estate agent from Saratoga Springs.

York, on March 8, posted a campaign video on YouTube criticizing Catalfamo for remarks he made in a 2017 televised interview, in which he discounted the relevance in politics of sexual harassment charges against Hollywood executives and celebrities.

“Voters don’t care about that. The voters are not going to vote on that,” Catalfamo said in the 2017 interview on “Capital Tonight,” a Spectrum News politics program. “The bigger question is whether or not this year, given the fiscal problems we are going to have, whether we’re going to have as big of a film tax credit going forward. I think that may be a good reason to go vote.”

At the time, Catalfamo was a public relations consultant with Park Strategies, the political consulting and lobbying firm of former Republican U.S. Sen. Alphonse D’Amato.

Catalfamo, in a telephone interview on Tuesday, said he had not seen the video, but apparently York relayed his comments out of context.

“I’m focused on talking to voters and getting our message out,” he said. “Honestly, I don’t look at his ads.”

York, in a telephone interview, said that he did not ask permission from Spectrum News to use a segment from its program in his campaign ad.

“It was something I found and I shared it,” he said.

York captioned the campaign video, “Dave Catalfamo Defending Gov. Cuomo Again?”

York said that earlier in the program, before the segment that he included in his campaign video, the discussion began with a question about whether it was ethical for Cuomo to hold fundraisers with Hollywood celebrities, in light of sexual harassment accusations.

Catalfamo bristled at York attempting to link him, out of context, with Cuomo.

“No one has been more strident of an opponent of Andrew Cuomo than me,” he said.

Catalfamo said he left Park Strategies in 2018 to work on the gubernatorial campaign of Marcus Molinaro, Cuomo’s Republican challenger, after Cuomo threatened retaliation against Park Strategies if any of its employees worked on Molinaro’s campaign.

“That’s how serious I was,” he said.

York said he plans to post more campaign videos publicizing Catalfamo’s past comments in media interviews.

“That’s only one gaffe. He’s got so many,” York said.

Catalfamo said voters are more concerned about the economy.

“There’s a lot of pain, as you know — fuel prices and energy prices,” he said. “Those are the things that matter to voters, not something I said in 2017.”

As to De Witt’s candidacy, Catalfamo and York both welcomed her to the race and said it was inspiring for a young person to be interested in politics.

“That’s what you want to hear,” York said.

“Good for her. Seriously, good for her,” Catalfamo said.

De Witt focuses on education

De Witt said her campaign will focus on changes to the educational system, such as requiring all students to pass a course on financial management in order to graduate, and eliminating standardized testing.

“We teach a child to pass a test, and then to pass the next test,” meanwhile teaching basic knowledge is being overlooked, she said.

She said that teaching methods should be more flexible to accommodate students who learn in non-traditional ways, and that elementary classrooms should be configured around circular tables, instead of rows of desks, to increase student communication skills.

The district includes portions of Saratoga and Washington counties and Glens Falls in Warren County.

Assimilating immigrants into society will be another emphasis.

De Witt said public documents should be published in the 10 most-common languages spoken in New York.

She said she would push for tax credits for businesses that purchase locally grown produce and meat.

The Saratoga and Washington County Republican Committees have endorsed Catalfamo, and the Warren County Republican Committee has endorsed York.

De Witt entered the race after the endorsement process was completed.

Glens Falls Republican Chairman Michael Borgos said he is not familiar with De Witt and was not aware of her candidacy.

"I have had no contact with her whatsoever," he said.

Borgos said he is surprised that De Witt did not reach out to the party to discuss her candidacy and learn about the process of circulating nominating petitions to get on the ballot.

"She might be energetic," he said. "It's certainly an open process. It's just such a short time frame to work with."

Candidates began circulating nominating petitions on March 1 and must file them with the state Board of Elections by April 7.

