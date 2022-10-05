Third DRI mural coming to downtown Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — While the third mural funded by the DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) grant was initially postponed, it will now find a home in the heart of the Glens Falls Arts District.

This mural was initially proposed for 103 Warren St., but city officials were told that the location would not qualify for grant funding because it is outside of the arts district.

The new location is at 207 Glen St. on the wall of the Charles R. Wood Theater in the alleyway between the theater building and the building housing Spot Coffee.

After hearing comments from the Glens Falls Planning Board and the public via an online survey, Kate Austin, co-founder and administrator of the district, said there was overwhelming support for an art piece that depicts Glens Falls’ history.

This mural will be slightly different from the other two in that it will be comprised of multiple panels lining the wall leading further down the alley.

It will consist of 35 to 40 smaller pieces, which represent the history of the city of Glens Falls. One panel will be a large pizza because the city once broke the record for making the largest pizza.

Another one will be of Charlotte Hyde, who donated art to found The Hyde Collection.

Austin said that the district is considering adding a QR code to either each individual art piece, or just including one main QR code. Onlookers will be able to scan the code and receive information about the individual pieces.

The artist, Michael Ferrarell, is from Chicago. He will begin painting in mid-October, according to Austin.

The other two murals that were funded by the grant are now complete.

The 144 Glen St. mural, which depicts a “quintessential Adirondack” scenery with hot air balloons and a fox, was painted by Jesse Melanson, and it completely covers the Domino’s Pizza wall that faces Centennial Circle.

The 20 Warren St. mural, painted by local artist Hannah Williams, created a cosmic-like nature scene with the centerpiece punctuated by a big bear.