Third COVID exposure at Route 9 Walmart

QUEENSBURY — A third Walmart employee at the Route 9 store in Queensbury has tested positive for coronavirus.

This worker was at the store from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 26, Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

The worker, like the previous two, had "limited" interaction with the public, according to Warren County Health Services.

It was described as a "low-risk" community exposure, but people who were in the store when the worker was there are asked to monitor themselves for signs of the virus. That includes fever, cough, headache and loss of sense of taste or smell.

Anyone who develops symptoms should call their medical provider or public health. Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.

The other two workers with COVID-19 were at the store from Sept. 17 to Sept. 25.

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said Walmart management is "working closely" with Health Services staff to identify those who should be quarantined.