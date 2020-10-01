 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third COVID exposure at Route 9 Walmart
0 comments
alert

Third COVID exposure at Route 9 Walmart

From the Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Walmart warning

The Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury has now had three employees test positive for coronavirus in four days. Warren County Health Services issued a warning of a "low risk" community exposure to COVID.

 Michael Goot

QUEENSBURY — A third Walmart employee at the Route 9 store in Queensbury has tested positive for coronavirus.

This worker was at the store from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 26, Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

The worker, like the previous two, had "limited" interaction with the public, according to Warren County Health Services.

It was described as a "low-risk" community exposure, but people who were in the store when the worker was there are asked to monitor themselves for signs of the virus. That includes fever, cough, headache and loss of sense of taste or smell.

Anyone who develops symptoms should call their medical provider or public health. Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.

The other two workers with COVID-19 were at the store from Sept. 17 to Sept. 25.

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said Walmart management is "working closely" with Health Services staff to identify those who should be quarantined.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hebron fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News