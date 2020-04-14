Third Clinton County resident dies of COVID-19

A CCHD press release said one of the three people who died was a probable case, meaning that he or she was tested but the lab result could not be determined.

When asked if the third deceased case-patient fit that description, Derusha said the department would also not be releasing information about deceased individuals' testing status.

"It is, however, relevant that testing status — confirmed, probable or suspect — is not an indicator of outcome."

47 LAB-CONFIRMED

As of Monday, 47 Clinton County residents — which include four tested in Vermont — had laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 29 of them had recovered, the press release said.

CCHD also reported that 420 people had been tested and that an additional 41 had met the criteria of suspect cases. Of the latter, 20 had recovered.

Additionally, there have been a total of four probable cases.

These numbers allow public health officials and community members to follow trends, and provide information about COVID-19's impact over time and where progress in slowing transmission has been made, the release said.