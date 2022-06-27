'They've got old souls': Therapeutic riding helps substance abuse recovery

FORT ANN — The first time Karin Hall visited A Dapple A Day Equine Center, she walked out to the field and met a horse named Hagar.

Hall was going through substance abuse recovery at Baywood Center in Queensbury, which teamed up with A Dapple A Day in Comstock to offer therapeutic riding to people in recovery.

Hall had relapsed and was trying to sober up.

“Hagar spotted me coming across the field, and he made a beeline for me. He came up, and he just sort of laid his head up against my hip, and I just started crying like a baby,” Hall said. “They have that capacity to pick out the good and the bad.”

Hall was one of the first people to take part in the new six-week program, which pairs up people in recovery with horses to do all aspects of horsemanship like grooming, leading, communication, saddling, riding and trotting.

Now she’s a volunteer.

“The more often I get out here, the better off I am,” Hall said. “And people in recovery are basically wonderful people at heart … once you strip away the booze or the drug and you get to the meat of the problem, 99% of people in the program are really basically wonderful people. They just had a really hard road of it.”

Horses play an important role in addiction treatment at Baywood outpatient center, said Katrina Fox, a certified recovery peer advocate and coach at Baywood. Horses help clients gain self-awareness and establish trust. It is also humbling.

“I am a person in recovery, myself,” Fox sad. “Instant gratification is something we strive and look for. So a lot of times, what happens is there’s reoccurrences that happen because they want that instant gratification. So this kind of slows them down enough to say, it will come, but in time.”

During the second week of the program, the person and horse participate in a “join up,” where they determine which is the alpha and which is the beta, a process that can take a long time. This teaches patience.

“In AA we have a saying that says, ‘Wait until the miracle happens,’” Fox said. “I tend to see that a lot out here where they have to just wait, and that’s such an unsettling place for them to be, but it’s so good for them.”

This kind of therapeutic riding is popular on the West Coast, said Pam Worobey, the director of client outreach at A Dapple A Day. It isn't as well known on the East Coast yet, she said.

Worobey has been in recovery for 13 years and is a recovery coach. She wants to expand the program, which is only offered to about 12 people a year during the warmer months.

“This is not recognized by insurance companies, so after the six-week program, the people can stay if their insurance covers it or they can come as a volunteer, like Karin,” Worobey said. “And we have quite a few volunteers from the Baywood program that have stayed. Some of which have never been around horses in their life.”

A Dapple A Day is looking for donations or sponsorships to be able to expand the program and offer it to more people through other recovery programs. Donations can be made on the website at www.adappleaday.com.

“Horses are just so quiet. They’ve got old souls,” Hall said. “And if you have any kind of empathy at all you can connect with them.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

