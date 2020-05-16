‘There’s no closure’ — Retiring teachers are heartbroken to end their careers like this

Burton looked around her room remembering the last day the students were there.

“I keep going through the stages of grief,” she said. “I go from disbelief, to anger, to sadness.”

Cambridge school teacher Mollie Bell went in to her second-grade classroom to pack up her students’ desks and cubbies Tuesday.

She saw their little desks with their name tags still at the top. Pencils abandoned on desktops. Their March projects were still on the walls.

“I feel heartbroken about it, that it ended this way,” said Bell, who gave her retirement notice in December after teaching 23 years at Cambridge. “I had a wonderful class of second graders. We were like a family.”

Until two weeks ago, Bell held out hope that the schools would reopen, at least for a couple weeks in June. That would have given everyone some closure.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially closed schools for the rest of the school year on May 1.

“And for those of us that are leaving, it was very difficult to hear that news from the governor, even though I understand why we had to do it,” Bell said. “I certainly understand just the logistics of going back are too massive to ponder.”