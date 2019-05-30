QUEENSBURY — A trial scheduled next month for a former Lake George Emergency Squad leader who is accused of stealing money from the organization has been postponed indefinitely amid a new request to throw out the charges.
Edward G. "Grant" Gentner faces four felony charges that accuse him of stealing $3,900 of rescue squad funds and falsifying records to try to cover the theft. He has pleaded not guilty and has claimed the money he received was reimbursement for legitimate squad expenses.
Warren County Judge John Hall had scheduled trial in the case to start June 17, but the trial has been postponed as Gentner's new lawyer has filed a new motion to dismiss the charges on a number of grounds.
The lawyer, Karl Sleight, claimed there is insufficient evidence to support the charges, the statute of limitations to prosecute has passed and Warren County is not the proper jurisdiction, among other reasons.
He also argued the indictment should be thrown out because it was technically flawed, as Gentner did not sign a waiver of immunity before he was sworn in when testifying before the Warren County grand jury that indicted him.
The legal maneuvering was the latest development in a case that has been pending since December 2015, when State Police arrested Gentner on a felony grand larceny charge.
The case was assigned to the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office as a special prosecutor, because members of the Warren County prosecutor's office were acquainted with Gentner.
He was indicted in April 2018 on 29 charges that allege he stole more than $18,000, but 25 of the charges were thrown out last October because they were not filed soon enough for crimes that allegedly happened in 2012.
That left three felony charges of grand larceny and one count of falsifying business records that pertain to the theft of $3,900 in 2013.
The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office is no longer prosecuting the case, as the Warren County District Attorney's Office took it back earlier this year after determining the conflict of interest that existed in 2015 was no longer an issue.
Sleight, who began representing Gentner earlier this year after a mistrial occurred when his former lawyer became ill, asked for dismissal on a variety of legal grounds.
Sleigh has argued that Warren County courts did not have jurisdiction because the checks that authorities say represent thefts of squad money were cashed at a bank in Saratoga Springs in Saratoga County.
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith responded in court papers that the case was still viable, because the victim agency is located in Warren County.
"The defendant specifically intended to take funds from the Lake George Emergency Squad, which is located in Lake George in Warren County," Smith wrote.
The case has been adjourned without a new court date, pending a ruling by Hall on the new motions. Gentner, 50, of Lake George, is free, pending further court action.
