Theaters, dance studios making plans now that art venues can reopen

“We were thinking of doing movie musicals like 'Grease,' 'Hairspray,' 'Phantom of the Opera' each weekend for maybe eight to 10 weeks,” she said. “Comedy shows might be an option.”

She sent out a survey Wednesday to ask whether people would come to a show. About half said yes.

“I just don’t see 97 people coming to anything right now,” she said.

But with the vaccine rollout picking up steam, she can at least envision a future in which lots of the theater’s potential audience is vaccinated, and thus feels safe to attend.

“I am feeling a lot more hopeful now than I was in January,” she said.

Performers, especially youths who do not have to worry about ticket sales, are celebrating.

The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls is already booked for several dance school recitals because the venue can livestream performances. But now those students can perform in front of a live audience.

That’s an especially big deal after last year’s recitals were mostly canceled. Some were held outdoors and, in some cases, dancers performed solo at home over videoconferencing, but for many dancers it was an abrupt end to a year of work.