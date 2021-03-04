Theaters, dance studios making plans now that art venues can reopen

Next month, arts and entertainment venues can reopen, and performers are already celebrating. But venue owners are not so sure audiences are ready, and without them, the bills won't get paid.
“Will people come?” said Emily Murphy, executive director of the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. “We definitely want to try something. There’s a lot of groups we work with like Broadway Upstate — all those guys are very eager to do something.”
Starting April 2, venues can open at 33% occupancy, up to 100 people, or 150 people if they require proof of negative COVID tests. But it’s not clear whether venues would break even at that occupancy level.
“We are not in it to make a profit, but we have been bleeding money,” Murphy said. “Having been a year without a revenue stream, we have to be so careful.”
Wood Theater employees are all part-time right now, to cut back on costs. But they would likely need to be full-time if the theater was going to organize full productions. Those productions also need more revenue than would be provided by 97 tickets sold to each show. A 33% occupancy level means the Wood Theater can fill 97 of its seats.
For now, the Wood Theater is considering a movie series, which had been in the works when the pandemic began. The theater received a grant to pay for the movie licensing fees.
“We were thinking of doing movie musicals like 'Grease,' 'Hairspray,' 'Phantom of the Opera' each weekend for maybe eight to 10 weeks,” she said. “Comedy shows might be an option.”
She sent out a survey Wednesday to ask whether people would come to a show. About half said yes.
“I just don’t see 97 people coming to anything right now,” she said.
But with the vaccine rollout picking up steam, she can at least envision a future in which lots of the theater’s potential audience is vaccinated, and thus feels safe to attend.
“I am feeling a lot more hopeful now than I was in January,” she said.
Performers, especially youths who do not have to worry about ticket sales, are celebrating.
The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls is already booked for several dance school recitals because the venue can livestream performances. But now those students can perform in front of a live audience.
That’s an especially big deal after last year’s recitals were mostly canceled. Some were held outdoors and, in some cases, dancers performed solo at home over videoconferencing, but for many dancers it was an abrupt end to a year of work.
This year, student dancers have been practicing without any idea of whether they would be able to perform what they are learning.
At Adirondack Dance Artistry in Hudson Falls, younger dancers have started doing their own performances at the end of each class.
“They choreograph their own dances and perform them for each other. We do pictures and videos and send them to the parents,” said Kara Winslow.
The parents can’t watch because they aren’t allowed in the building, just as they are not allowed in schools, at sporting events and in many other formerly-public places.
“I know the kids miss performing a lot. They keep bringing it up,” Winslow said.
She’s thrilled that the parents will be able to see a live performance this summer.
“I think it makes things a lot better,” she said. “What we were thinking was having it go virtually” at the Strand.
But she felt that a live show could be done safely, so she wasn’t taken aback by the loosened rules.
“I think it makes sense that’s allowed now,” she said, adding, “I really think it’s important for the arts, to be able to show what we’re working on and to promote and fund-raise.”
Fundraising has become a critical problem for the arts during the pandemic, with no revenue coming in and no way to hold public fundraising events.
The Wood Theater saw a loss of 85% of revenue from 2019 to 2020. So it tried a fund drive to raise $100,000 in the first two months of 2021. At the end of February, it had raised $44,000.
Then an anonymous donor offered to match the next $25,000 in donations made by March 19, in an effort to meet the theater’s original goal.
“Even I don’t know who this person is,” Murphy said. “I wish I did so I could thank them for this incredible opportunity and show of support when we need it most. To show that kind of faith in both the Wood and the arts to come back strong is really encouraging and inspiring.”
Donations can be made online at www.woodtheater.org/fillourseats or mailed to Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. All donations will be acknowledged with the donor’s name or the name of a loved one or business in the theater’s Glen Street window.
