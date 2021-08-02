Theater festival hires new leader

GLENS FALLS — After a national search, Adirondack Theatre Festival has named a new producing artistic director after a national search that attracted more than 90 candidates.

Miriam Weisfeld most recently served as director of artistic development for the Tony-winning Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis.

She begins her new job on Sept. 1 but is in Glens Falls Aug. 1-15 observing the production of ATF’s final show of the season, “Traffic and Weather,” which opens Thursday.

“Miriam emerged from a great field of candidates partially because of her command of the contemporary issues in American theater around inclusion, audience development and innovation,” said Nancy Fuller, ATF board president.

Weisfeld was one of 44 candidates who were interviewed for the position.

Leadership of ATF is being handed off to Weisfeld by Martha Banta, who assumed an interim role after returning with her family to the region to live during the pandemic. The co-founder of the festival, Banta returned to her hometown of Lake George at the same time the position opened with the departure of Chad Rabinovitz.

Weisfeld joins Tracey Sullivan in ATF leadership roles. Sullivan has been ATF managing director since December 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0