The Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Queensbury on Saturday

QUEENSBURY — The Northeastern New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association's 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury on Saturday.

Participant check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. An opening ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. with the walk beginning immediately after.

The goal for this year’s Queensbury walk is to raise $184,300.

Part of the opening ceremony includes participants honoring those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden Ceremony. The ceremony is described as "a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease," according to a news release from the association.

The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease. The blue flower represents those living with the disease; yellow represents those caring for a loved one; purple represents those who have lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s or another dementia; and orange represents the dedicated community advocates who believe in the organization's mission.

Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, will be a purple flower holder at this year's walk.

Shimkus lost his mom just a few months ago and describes her as the "consummate caregiver." She was a mom to three kids, Grammy Amy to six grandchildren, as well as a registered nurse for 48 years, according to a news release.

As a nurse, Amy Ann Wehkoja Shimkus knew what the diagnosis meant and she was scared for herself and her daughter whom she knew would become her primary caregiver. Shimkus said that although his mother had described Alzheimer's as miserable, she found that participating in walk and writing her name on the blue flower was her way of fighting back.

Her son and his walk team, Amy's Army, will continue that fight in her memory.

Beth Smith-Boivin, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association Northeastern New York chapter, said in an interview that the money raised at the event not only ensures that the organization can continue to provide free critical care and support services to local families impacted by the disease, but also support some of the most instrumental research in Alzheimer's science.

"We're seeing the results of those efforts. Recently, topline results for a drug called lecanemab showed a significant slowing of clinical decline in people living with early Alzheimer's disease," she said.

"This is amazing progress and while not a cure, these are the most encouraging results to date for clinical trials treating an underlying cause of the disease. This could be a piece of the puzzle that could mean more quality time for those facing Alzheimer's and their families."

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 410,000 New Yorkers. It’s a leading cause of death in the U.S. and more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other kinds of dementia.

"We know Alzheimer's isn't stopping — and neither are we. Walk to End Alzheimer's is such an inspiring day and means so much to so many people," Smith-Boivin said. "I like to call it the world's largest support group because it reminds us that we're not alone and that if we come together, we can make a difference."

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Queensbury Walk is supported by local presenting sponsors, Business for Good Foundation and Herzog Law Firm.

To register as an individual walker or team captain and to receive the latest updates, visit alz.org/walk.

“This walk means so much to so many people. I always say it’s the world’s largest support group as it’s a place of healing and honoring the loved ones lost to the disease,” Smith-Boivin said. “We are working hard to raise awareness. The money from fundraising goes toward the care, support and research of Alzheimer’s disease. The experience of the walk reminds us that as we come together, we can make a difference.”