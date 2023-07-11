Warren County property owners who are at least three years behind in property taxes must either make-good with the county or set a schedule for payment, by 9 a.m. July 14, or their properties could be sold at a foreclosure auction, the county announced Tuesday July 11.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors has stopped the annual “last chance” public meeting for tax-delinquent property owners in light of dwindling attendance, so owners must contact Lexie Delurey, Warren County Director of Real Property Tax Services, at 518-761-6466 by 9:00am on July 14 to avoid potential public auction of their property to recoup taxes, the county announced.

The county has 120 properties on the delinquent list, including 41 residential properties. Both numbers are higher than normal, but county officials do not see any specific reason driving that, Don Lehman, the county’s director of communications wrote in an email.

"The Warren County Real Property Tax Services staff have visited each of these properties in recent weeks, and is trying to contact owners by phone as well to make sure they are aware," Lehman wrote in the email.

This year’s auction has been scheduled for Oct. 21, 2023 at Warren County Municipal Center.

Find more information here on the Warren County Real Property Tax Services website.