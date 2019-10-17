{{featured_button_text}}
The Strand

People enter The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls in December 2016 to watch "It’s a Wonderful Life." This Friday, a new chandelier will be unveiled inside the theater. 

 Post-Star file photo

HUDSON FALLS — Friday night will be sparkling in Hudson Falls.

The Strand Theatre will showcase its latest renovations, including its new grand chandelier, at an unveiling ceremony followed by a concert.

There will be a ribbon-cutting for the completed renovations at 6 p.m. Lobby doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and at 7 p.m., theater doors will be open.

The official unveiling of the chandelier will take place at 7:30 p.m., and Jonathan Newell, executive director of the theater, will speak.

The concert will begin shortly after, and admission is $15. There will be a Beatles Tribute by the band Across the Pond, a Van Halen Tribute by Ernie LaRouche and Friend, and Dan Mellon and Mischief will also play.

