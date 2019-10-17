HUDSON FALLS — Friday night will be sparkling in Hudson Falls.
The Strand Theatre will showcase its latest renovations, including its new grand chandelier, at an unveiling ceremony followed by a concert.
There will be a ribbon-cutting for the completed renovations at 6 p.m. Lobby doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and at 7 p.m., theater doors will be open.
The official unveiling of the chandelier will take place at 7:30 p.m., and Jonathan Newell, executive director of the theater, will speak.
The concert will begin shortly after, and admission is $15. There will be a Beatles Tribute by the band Across the Pond, a Van Halen Tribute by Ernie LaRouche and Friend, and Dan Mellon and Mischief will also play.
