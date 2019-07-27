GREENWICH — The world famous Shirim Klezmer Orchestra will play a once-in-a-lifetime concert at Scotch Hill Farm in Greenwich on Saturday as part of the Agricultural Stewardship Association's "Klezmer for Konservation" event.
"We are really excited," said Teri Ptacek, ASA executive director. "Scotch Hill Farm is bringing in the world-renowned Klezmer band. They have played all over the world. They are coming for the evening and it will be something different."
The event, to benefit ASA local farm conservation efforts, will take place at a conserved farm owned by Lynn Caponera and Arthur Yorinks, the farm where the late Maurice Sendak once lived.
An author and illustrator, Sendak is perhaps best known for his award-winning book, "Where the Wild Things Are."
And The Shirim Klezmer Orchestra is well known for "Pincus and the Pig: A Klezmer Tale," which was a collaboration with Sendak and Scotch Hill farm owner Yorinks.
In this recasting of Prokofiev's "Peter and the Wolf," each of the characters is identified with a specific instrument, said Ptacek, adding that Sendak and Yorinks worked on the story and Sendak performed as the narrator, both at its premiere and on Shirim’s recording of the tale.
In addition to the concert, the evening includes kielbasa, perogies, fresh farm-to-fork tastings and dessert. Beer and wine available and a silent auction includes a limited edition Sendak "Pincus and the Pig" print.
"This is the first time we are doing something like this," said Ptacek. "Tickets are available at the door and children 12 and under are half price."
According to Ptacek, the ASA has helped more than 134 families conserve 22,467 acres of working farms and woodlands in Washington and Rensselaer counties.
"ASA’s mission is to protect our community’s working landscape of farms and forests, connect people to the land and promote a vibrant future for agricultural and forestry in the region," she said.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. and the event runs for two hours. Tickets are $30 and are available at www.agstewardship.org.
