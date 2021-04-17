The show must go on: High school musicals look a little different this year

And the Drama Club was broke.

“With COVID, we never actually put on a show,” explained director Andy Terry. “So one of the things is we had to return all of the ticket sale money. So by the time we returned all the ticket sale money and paid all our bills, we really have no money.”

It costs around $5,000 just to buy the rights to a show, Terry said. Some of Queensbury’s productions have cost tens of thousands of dollars.

“We literally have $8.22 to our name,” Terry said.

Many school musicals in the region were not able to perform last year when schools shut down, and some still couldn’t find the money or time to produce a musical this spring.

Whitehall High School held its production of “Sister Act” on March 6 of last year, just a week before schools shut down.

“We were very lucky in that we were one of the few schools that got to perform last year,” said Whitehall Drama Club co-adviser Melissa Clark.

She was to perform in the pit of Fort Ann’s production of “Oliver” the following weekend, but it, too, was shut down on opening night.

“Lots of kids in tears those last few days,” Clark said.