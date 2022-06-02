The Sembrich in Bolton opens for 2022 season

BOLTON — The Sembrich has opened its museum and historic lakeside grounds, effective May 27, museum officials announced Thursday.

The Sembrich’s lakeside grounds will be open daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the museum will be open daily 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-September.

New in the 2022 season are updated museum exhibits, numerous renovations to the historic facility and expanded outdoor performance offerings during the 2022 Summer Festival called "Reimagining the Classics."

“We are excited to open in 2022 with so many new and exciting additions and improvements to The Sembrich,” stated Executive Director Suzanna Bernd in a news release. “After we closed for the season in the fall of 2021, we immediately began work on our Studio Preservation Project, to update the historic studio."

The work includes a new roof, heating and cooling equipment, and electrical system, all aimed at improving visitors’ experience and protecting the collection.

The Sembrich will celebrate its centennial in 2024.

The Sembrich’s 2022 exhibit, "Reimagining a Career: The Transformation of a Diva," will explore the transformation and transition of Marcella Sembrich’s career, from the operatic stage to the concert scene, and then to nurturing the next generation of artists.

The display will also include explorations of several of Sembrich’s students and colleagues. The exhibit will be on display for the duration of the 2022 season.

Also on display in 2022 are two of Sembrich’s historic opera costumes worn during her operatic tours. The costumes are one-of-a-kind textiles, made specifically for Sembrich, and show the intricate and elegant pieces worn by singer of the era.

Listed on the National Historic Register, The Sembrich, at 4800 Lake Shore Drive, was once Sembrich's teaching studio. The Sembrich combines performance venue, museum and over 4 acres of nature trails to explore.

Sembrich, a Polish-American soprano and one of the most famous musicians at the turn of the 20th century, performed over 400 times at the Metropolitan Opera and held faculty positions at both Juilliard Graduate School and the Curtis Institute of Music.

