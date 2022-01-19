The Selfie Spot opens at Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — The area’s first interactive photography studio has opened at Aviation Mall across from Target.

The Selfie Spot is a studio where people can take photos and videos in an “inspiring” space. There is lighting, backdrops, vignettes and props available for visitors to create their own unique content.

TJ Stratton, owner and operator of The Selfie Spot, said that he and his wife had seen similar businesses while traveling the country.

They wanted to bring it to the Empire State.

“Whether you are a teenager who wants to create amazing TikTok videos, a content creator that wants to utilize inspiring spaces for social media photo opportunities or someone who just wants to create a unique and memorable family portrait, this space is the place for you,” Stratton said.

He described his new venture as a “creative business whose mission is to create an amazing experience.”

The Selfie Spot offers multiple rooms with different themes, including the “Astronaut” room and the “Rapper” room.

Aviation Mall General Manager James Griffith said he is excited to welcome the new business to the mall.

“This new, unique entertainment experience will provide a fun destination for friends, colleagues and families,” he said.

The Selfie Spot does have a list of prohibited items. That list includes food or drink, firearms or weapons of any kind, external lighting, bulky items, external music devices, or confetti or glitter.

Tickets for a one-hour time slot cost $19.99. All guests under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult, according to the website.

It is recommended that people arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the reservation so they can take advantage of the entire hour time slot.

The Selfie Spot can also be used for private events, including birthday parties and both professional and wedding photoshoots.

Purchase tickets on The Selfie Spot’s website at theselfiespotny.com.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

