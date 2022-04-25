The Rev. Peter Fiore, Franciscan friar and world-renown literary scholar, remembered

Four hundred years after his birth, British poet John Donne still held relevance, the Rev. Peter Fiore said in 1972, when he edited the book “Just So Much Honor,” a collection of essays about Donne that Penn State University Press published.

“I know of no other poet from the past, save Shakespeare, who is so akin to the twentieth century,” Fiore, who died April 17 at age 94, said at the time.

The work illustrated the lifelong connection between Fiore, a Franciscan friar, world-renown literary scholar and Siena College English professor and administrator, and his Glens Falls hometown.

The Glens Falls Foundation had provided a grant for Fiore to travel to London to interview Donne experts for the book, The Post-Star reported on Feb. 21, 1972.

“Community to him was foremost, and I don’t just mean the genetic stuff. Everyone was family,” said John Sullivan, a longtime friend of Fiore.

Fiore, the son of Peter Fiore Sr., a merchant and political leader on the city’s East End, got his start as a scholar and orator at St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls.

In 1940, he presented a recitation, “Finishing Touches,” at an oratorical program for the school’s 9- to 12-year-old students, The Post-Star reported on April 20, 1940.

The next year, he led a discussion of “Aid In Britain,” in the early years of World War II, The Post-Star reported on April 26, 1941.

Fiore graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1945, in the same graduating class as Robert Buckley, who also became a Roman Catholic priest.

The two joined to say Mass at the 45th reunion of the Class of 1945 in 1990.

Fiore was St. Mary’s Academy commencement speaker in 1986.

He urged the 46 graduates to heed the Council of Bishops' call to social justice.

“That’s what being a St. Mary’s graduate is all about — involvement in social issues, getting our priorities straight, and speaking about social injustice,” he said, according to a June 28, 1886, Post-Star report.

In his adult years, Fiore, who grew up on Walnut Street, often returned to the First Ward to visit with friends and former neighbors, to preach a homily at his childhood parish, to speak or pray an invocation at community events, or to officiate at weddings and funerals.

“He was like a celebrity at St. Mary’s because he was one who came from us,” said former state Sen. Elizabeth Little, R-Queensbury, a longtime St. Mary’s parishioner.

Jerry Henel, also a longtime parishioner at St. Mary’s, recalled an occasion about a decade ago when he came up behind Fiore in the checkout line at the former Price Chopper supermarket on Cooper Street.

Fiore was dressed in his “civilian clothes” and Henel joked with the cashier, “You’d better watch this guy. He might be a shoplifter, or he might be a Franciscan,” Henel recalled in a telephone interview on Monday.

“He (Fiore) turned around and had a pleasant smile.”

Sullivan, another longtime St. Mary’s parishioner, recalled many visits with Fiore over the years.

“I’d see Peter off and on. We’d just sit down and talk,” Sullivan said. “The biggest thing I remember is that he loved to talk about Italian cuisine.”

Italian cuisine was important to Fiore not just for its flavor, but also because of its association with fellowship, as is evidenced in a guest essay Fiore wrote for The Post-Star on Oct. 8, 1989, eulogizing A. Bartlett Giamatti, a Yale Renaissance literature professor and commissioner of Major League Baseball.

Fiore and Giamatti were both members of The Milton Seminar, an elite group of worldwide Renaissance literature experts.

“For me, the essence of his Renaissance identity was not so much that he loved poetry, serious research and the Red Sox,” Fiore wrote. “No, the real quality that made him a true Renaissance man was that he had to be at home to eat with his wife and children, an old and venerable Italian tradition. … Rest peacefully Bart. You knew and loved the rules.”

Fiore embodied the saying of St. Francis, “Don’t use words unless necessary,” Henel said. “He was a huge man in many ways, but he had a small presence. He didn’t broadcast his presence.”

Henel and others said that Fiore, who published six books and wrote numerous essays for scholarly magazines, was a brilliant thinker, passionate preacher and humble person.

“I just have to say that there aren’t many people of his caliber that are so dedicated,” Henel said.

“Peter Fiore was a legend as a Siena intellectual and Renaissance scholar, as well as a wonderful priest,” said Lee Coleman, a former Post-Star reporter and Schenectady Gazette reporter.

Coleman’s son and Henel’s sons were altar boys when Fiore was associate pastor at St. Mary’s from April 1988 to early 1990.

The spiritual and academic aspects were equally important to Fiore.

“He knew how to integrate education into his message, and he lived it too,” Sullivan said. “He was a universal person. He believed in all God’s creation, and he lived it well.”

Fiore was a longtime member of Glens Falls American Legion Post 233.

In 1983, he was appointed state American Legion chaplain.

He served in the Army during World War II, and then attended Siena College on the GI Bill.

He graduated from Siena College with a bachelor of English degree in 1949, in the same graduating class as novelist William Kennedy, who began his career as a Post-Star sports writer, and George Deumejian, California governor from 1983 to 1991.

Fiore would later participate in ceremonies presenting honorary Siena doctorates to the two classmates.

He received post-graduate degrees from Catholic University of America and the University of London in England.

He was on the Siena College faculty for more than 50 years, including as professor of English, chair of the English Department, and dean of the School of Liberal Arts.

He taught summers for 18 years at University of London.

Fiore was ordained on June 9, 1955, at the Franciscan Monastery Church in Washington, D.C.

His first Mass after being ordained was at St. Mary’s in Glens Falls.

In 1980, a Silver Jubilee Mass marking the 25th anniversary of his ordination was held at St. Mary’s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0