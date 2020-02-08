The reader: Joe Donahue makes an art of author interviews

“I can ask the question again and say, ‘This is what I said, you can take whatever part of that you want’ … that’s fun. That’s a little jaggy,” he said.

His goal is to get to the important things as quickly as possible, which means no chit-chat.

“You have 15 minutes with somebody and you want to get to the deepest recesses of their life.”

He’s not trying to make his guests cry, he said.

“I’m not a confrontational interviewer. I don’t mind people getting emotional (and he doesn’t mind getting emotional himself, if that happens)” – but, “I’m not looking for tears.”

The heart of the matter

If one thing has made him a better interviewer, he said, it’s therapy.

“I’ve been in therapy 18 years, half my career. I have learned more about not only myself but the human condition. I find there is a very fine line between an interview and a therapy session.”

Therapy has helped him appreciate “the power of a question and the power of words,” he said.