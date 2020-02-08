The reader: Joe Donahue makes an art of author interviews

ALBANY — Joe Donahue talks to a lot of great authors, and what he likes best is to be alone in his studio at WAMC, the lights dim, his eyes closed and the author’s voice coming through his headset.
“Many of us are introverts,” he said, of radio journalists. “It’s no accident I’m in a small dark room by myself. The idea of solitude — that’s good. If you’re talking to somebody — especially if it’s an emotional interview — I can shut my eyes and listen to their voice. There are no distractions.”
Sometimes, the authors show up and Donahue interviews them in person. Sometimes, he interviews them on stage before a live audience. But it’s best when they call in.
“It’s the purest for radio. The core of it is just voices communicating with each other,” he said.
Donahue is the longtime host of “The Book Show” on WAMC, located on Central Avenue, headquarters for Northeast Public Radio, whose coverage area comprises parts of seven northeast states. He has interviewed Stephen King (four times), Ian Rankin, Jane Fonda, Salman Rushdie, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Garry Trudeau, Anna Quindlen, David McCullough, Dave Eggers and Ocean Vuong, and that is a very partial list.
He lives in Greenwich but grew up in Philadelphia being read to by his mom, a librarian, and he has always made room for books, for work and pleasure.
“There has never been any time when there wasn’t reading involved in my life,” he said.
He reads all the books he features on the show, even when they’re 932 pages of small print, like Jill Lepore’s “These Truths,” a one-volume history of the United States he featured in November 2018. He also, somehow, finds time to read for his own pleasure, and he mentioned Robert B. Parker, Ian Rankin, Carl Hiassen, Ann Tyler (“Nobody writes about middle-age melancholy better,”) Gillian Flynn, David McCullough and David Halberstam as favorites.
But he chooses his own guests, and not many refuse, so the writers he interviews and the ones he reads for fun — as with Stephen King — frequently overlap.
“I think Stephen King is one of the best writers we have. His commercial popularity overshadows just how good he is,” he said.
When he’s a fan, he’ll let the guest, and the audience, know that ahead of time. Sometimes, expectations aren’t met.
“Sometimes it’s good to interview your heroes, and sometimes it’s crushingly depressing,” he said.
Back in the saddle
Leading the way between rooms at WAMC, Donahue, a big man, walks with small steps, like a bear on ice.
He is just getting back to work after being laid up for two months. While traveling in Ireland with his wife and another couple, he fell down some stairs — “sober,” he says, “unfortunately” — and suffered complete tears of both quadriceps.
He didn’t do much reading during his recuperation, because he couldn’t even sit up at first, and family and friends kept him occupied with visits.
“I look back on it as a gift,” he said.
Since he couldn’t move, he and his visitors focused solely on their interaction. No one was chopping vegetables or tidying up while they talked.
He’s sanguine about the whole experience: “It’s a fascinating journey,” he smiles, “and I wasn’t doing anything else.”
You have free articles remaining.
When he laughs, he enjoys it. He turns his head and closes his eyes, and his body shakes.
He has thought about what makes an interview work, and he mentions Brian Lamb, the founder of C-Span, longtime host of “Booknotes” and continuing host of “Q&A” on that channel. Lamb is famous for his short, direct questions and refusal to talk about himself during interviews.
“I’m a little more cuddly than that. I like talking to people and having a conversation,” he said. “You tell a story and hope they will return and tell a story.”
Early on, if a guest seemed resistant to a question or confused by it and asked him what he meant, he’d feel panicked: “I would just seize up.”
But now he loves it.
“I can ask the question again and say, ‘This is what I said, you can take whatever part of that you want’ … that’s fun. That’s a little jaggy,” he said.
His goal is to get to the important things as quickly as possible, which means no chit-chat.
“You have 15 minutes with somebody and you want to get to the deepest recesses of their life.”
He’s not trying to make his guests cry, he said.
“I’m not a confrontational interviewer. I don’t mind people getting emotional (and he doesn’t mind getting emotional himself, if that happens)” – but, “I’m not looking for tears.”
The heart of the matter
If one thing has made him a better interviewer, he said, it’s therapy.
“I’ve been in therapy 18 years, half my career. I have learned more about not only myself but the human condition. I find there is a very fine line between an interview and a therapy session.”
Therapy has helped him appreciate “the power of a question and the power of words,” he said.
Therapy has given him the insight to get to where he wants to go in an interview, to “the heart of things” — not that he always gets there.
Some interviews don’t work. Some go so badly they never get aired. Sometimes, he’ll call a writer’s publicist to let them know how badly things did go, so they can work on getting the writer better prepared.
“But that’s rare,” he said.
More often, it goes well. He doesn’t use extensive notes — maybe a few things jotted down he wants to bring up.
“I have an arc in mind, an idea of where I want to be at what point in the interview,” he said.
What he does is hard, creating on the spot what is essentially a finished product — because the interviews get only minimal editing. But it’s easy, too, after many hundreds of interviews — it’s like reading itself, just him sitting in his chair in the studio, listening to the writer’s voice.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.