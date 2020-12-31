The Post-Star will not publish on New Year's Day

To our readers:

We will not be publishing a print edition of The Post-Star on New Year’s Day. We will have a special e-edition available on poststar.com as well as our continued online coverage.

This day off allows our team an opportunity to rest and prepare for the year ahead.

Thank you to all of our readers, advertisers, carriers and employees for your loyalty and support this year. We have seen a lot of changes in 2020 and we look forward to 2021.

Thank you and have a happy and safe New Year’s Eve.

Ben Rogers

President and Director of Local Sales

