 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Post-Star will not publish on New Year's Day
0 comments

The Post-Star will not publish on New Year's Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ben Rogers

Rogers

To our readers:

We will not be publishing a print edition of The Post-Star on New Year’s Day. We will have a special e-edition available on poststar.com as well as our continued online coverage.

This day off allows our team an opportunity to rest and prepare for the year ahead.

Thank you to all of our readers, advertisers, carriers and employees for your loyalty and support this year. We have seen a lot of changes in 2020 and we look forward to 2021.

Thank you and have a happy and safe New Year’s Eve.

Ben Rogers

President and Director of Local Sales

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Calamity Jane's store enforces no-mask rule
Local

Calamity Jane's store enforces no-mask rule

Calamity Jane's Firearms and Fine Shoes store is the last frontier when it comes to wearing masks. Not only can people browse maskless, but owner Jane Havens does not allow anyone to wear a mask in the store.

Queensbury denies wrongdoing in snowplow lawsuit
Local

Queensbury denies wrongdoing in snowplow lawsuit

The town of Queensbury has denied any wrongdoing in a lawsuit seeking an unspecified amount in damages after a town-operated plow truck struck a vehicle on Luzerne Road last year, causing injuries to a 9-year-old.

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News