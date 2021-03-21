The Pines nursing home to host drive-thru food collection event for veterans

GLENS FALLS — The Pines nursing home will host a contactless drive-thru food collection event for veterans on Friday.

The Veterans & Community Housing Coalition Food Drive Event, Adirondacks to the Catskills, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at The Pines at 170 Warren St.

This food drive will benefit the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition's Veteran Food Pantry.

This event is meant to directly impact veterans and put food on their tables. "Please make time to contribute in any way you can next Friday," a news release states.

There will be a drop-off location for nonperishables and monetary donations in the parking lot, plus area businesses handing out goodies. There will be raffles, including a Vera Bradley basket, a cookie sale, and vehicles, displays and mascots to view.

The Veterans & Community Housing Coalition and The Pines at Glens Falls have teamed up with dozens of area businesses to collect nonperishables and monetary donations, as well as get the word out for the two-hour drive-thru.

The Veterans & Community Housing Coalition will travel to The Pines at Heartwood in Troy for a similar event on April 2 and then finish the series at The Pines at Catskill on April 9.

