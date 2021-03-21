 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Pines nursing home to host drive-thru food collection event for veterans
0 comments

The Pines nursing home to host drive-thru food collection event for veterans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Pines

The Pines nursing home in Glens Falls will host a contactless drive-thru food collection event for veterans on Friday.

 Will Doolittle file photo,

GLENS FALLS — The Pines nursing home will host a contactless drive-thru food collection event for veterans on Friday. 

The Veterans & Community Housing Coalition Food Drive Event, Adirondacks to the Catskills, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at The Pines at 170 Warren St.

This food drive will benefit the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition's Veteran Food Pantry. 

This event is meant to directly impact veterans and put food on their tables. "Please make time to contribute in any way you can next Friday," a news release states. 

There will be a drop-off location for nonperishables and monetary donations in the parking lot, plus area businesses handing out goodies. There will be raffles, including a Vera Bradley basket, a cookie sale, and vehicles, displays and mascots to view. 

The Veterans & Community Housing Coalition and The Pines at Glens Falls have teamed up with dozens of area businesses to collect nonperishables and monetary donations, as well as get the word out for the two-hour drive-thru.

The Veterans & Community Housing Coalition will travel to The Pines at Heartwood in Troy for a similar event on April 2 and then finish the series at The Pines at Catskill on April 9.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News