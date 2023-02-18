The Park Theater Foundation will launch its first education and community outreach initiative in the Glens Falls and Lake George school district as part of "Music In Our Schools Month" in March.

Led by foundation Executive Director Chris Ristau, the "Music and Technology" program will focus on middle and high school students enrolled in general music, band and orchestra classes. The program will include performances, workshops and more in collaboration with various jazz artists that are regularly featured in the Foundation’s "Third Thursday Jazz" series.

The workshops will focus on music appreciation and cultural education, in addition to audio and visual technology comprehension. The guest artist will explain the history of their genre, as well as provide a demonstration of their instruments to further showcase their musical style. The guest audiovisual engineer will demonstrate various audio and lighting effects, and how they influence and affect both the artists and show experiences.

“The Music & Technology Program is the latest foray for the foundation, and one that is near and dear to my heart," Ristau said. "In an effort to support arts education in our community, this program is only the beginning of what we hope will become a much more regular, robust offering that expands to various local school districts. I would have never found myself in the position I am today if not for the opportunities I had throughout my educational career. I hope this program, and future outreach initiatives, inspire more students to get involved in the arts in our community, and to develop their skills and self-confidence.”

For more information, visit www.parktheatergf.com, or call the box office at 518-792-1150.