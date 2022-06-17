The Longest Day: Group is painting Greenwich purple to honor those with Alzheimer's

GREENWICH — For the caregiver of someone with Alzheimer’s, every day is the longest day.

“Every day. There’s no break,” said Mary Madison, a retired nurse who watched her mother and several other family members die from the disease that destroys memory and other mental functions.

Madison, along with other members of the Greenwich community, are painting the town purple from June 17 to June 21 to celebrate the Longest Day in Greenwich.

The Longest Day is an event held annually on the day with the most light — the summer solstice. On that day and leading up to it, communities around the world come together to stand up to the darkness of Alzheimer’s and honor the more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 410,000 in New York state, and their caregivers.

“I watched my mother, who was this dynamic, kind, sweet woman, my best friend, just spiral down,” Madison said. “I cared for her at home as long as I could, which wasn’t long, really. I didn’t have the option. There weren’t the services then that there are now. The Alzheimer’s Association provides so many services.”

The Longest Day in Greenwich started five years ago by Breanna and Reid Lundy, an Argyle couple whose grandparents had Alzheimer’s. The Lundys are rallying the Greenwich community to “Paint the Town Purple,” the cause’s official color.

And the Greenwich business community is doing just that.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

The first year, the Greenwich group raised about $1,000. The group has doubled its goal every year.

Event organizers hope to raise $24,000 to be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association, which offers respite, wander guards, support groups and many other services for families dealing with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Half of the donations come from businesses donating a portion of their sales for the weekend. The other half comes from individual donations online at https://act.alz.org/goto/TheLongestDayinGreenwich.

There is also a “The Longest Day in Greenwich" page on Facebook.

“Our reach has expanded,” said Lundy, a financial planner in Greenwich. “In the beginning, we were just focused on Greenwich, but now that we have this hybrid model where we have an online link, we all share it, and we have friends from all over the country now donating to our little event here in Greenwich.”

This year, the Lundys created a “Paint the Town Purple” committee made up of local business owners, a graphics designer, an Alzheimer’s Association local chapter staff member and Madison, who runs the local caregiver support group.

The Lundys established the “Lundy Legacy Foundation” in 2019 to give back to causes important to them. So far, their foundation has granted more than $40,000 to the community, including the local Alzheimer’s Association chapter.

Activities kicked off Friday with a 5:45 a.m. workout class at Anytime Fitness, which has painted purple flowers in its windows. They will set up a table at Whipple City Days on Saturday selling T-shirts and offering face-painting. Activities will close with a sip-and-paint class at Wicked Wicks Creations and More at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lundy said she is trying to pay it forward after the Alzheimer’s Association helped her through her grandmother’s diagnosis. She suffered with Alzheimer’s for a little more than a decade.

But the diagnosis did bring her family closer together, and she is grateful for the support they received from the Alzheimer’s Association.

“While it was difficult and hard,” Lundy said, “I feel grateful for the experience that I had because I know it can tear families apart.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.