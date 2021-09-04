The long reach of 9/11: Retired trooper battles health woes from toxic air at Ground Zero

“I was so mad. All I could think about was my dad sitting at home by himself,” she said, her voice rising. “People don’t understand it still has an effect locally even though it happened so long ago.”

She went to the principal to complain and state her case and, before long, it was acknowledged over the speaker.

“I was very proud,” her dad said. “She’s a fighter.”

Kileigh, now a sophomore at St. John Fisher College, throughout the interview would remain silent for a while and then, in articulate bursts, drive home the impact 9/11 had on her family.

She talked about how — despite still appearing in shape and healthy after years of lifting weights daily, running and playing basketball — he is now relegated to a much different life, searching for basically non-athletic things to do because of the pain and lack of lung power.

“It’s hard because he tries to be so manly and tough but he’s in a lot of pain. And there’s nothing we can do to help him. And because no one would know by looking at him,” she said.

Kevin, a senior at St. Thomas Aquinas College who wants to carry on the trooper tradition, was a little more reserved.