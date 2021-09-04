The long reach of 9/11: Retired trooper battles health woes from toxic air at Ground Zero

QUEENSBURY
Former New York State Police Trooper Kevin Bouyea is thankful, and he wants that abundantly clear.
Yes, his life was forever changed by Sept. 11, 2001.
Yes, he has the lungs of a 70-year-old smoker despite never having smoked, and his arms and legs constantly ache from small fiber neuropathy, both conditions attributed to his five weeks of breathing in toxic air at Ground Zero.
But as we approach the 20th anniversary of that insane day, he’s thankful to still be alive. Of the troopers from the upstate area who went down with him to help, he said several have died — and six of them were younger than he is.
“I’m not complaining and I want that clear,” the 49-year-old said. “I’m happy that I’m here spending time with my family. That’s what’s most important to me.”
In an hour-long interview in the living room of his Queensbury home flanked by wife Laura, son Kevin and daughter Kileigh, the still-rugged-looking Bouyea talked about loss, duty and a lot about savoring family time. He said his family was tight before he was diagnosed with nodes on his lungs in 2017, but it’s even tighter now.
He also said he’d do it all again, despite his health woes, because that’s what he signed up for. And he stressed that he is a very private guy, and had it not been for a relationship with this reporter dating back to his high school days in Granville, he would have shunned the interview request like all the others, except for one that touted an important medical monitoring program for 9/11 first responders.
Caravan to the unknown
Minutes after the towers were struck by the planes that life-changing day, Bouyea and other area troopers were summoned to help.
Without hesitation, he started painting a verbal picture of the day and of the nearly 100 troop cars screaming single file toward the city and into the unknown.
“It was pretty powerful,” he recalled. “And there was a lot of nerves. You’re leaving a wife who’s pregnant and with a 1-year-old child and we knew the country was under attack.”
Before long, he’d be in the haze, primarily keeping people away and directing traffic.
On the wall of his Queensbury home is a collage of pictures of him at Ground Zero in the days after the twin towers came down, a gift from his wife.
In one picture, he is shown in uniform near the mangled rubble — without a mask — while everyone around him had one on. He said he and other troopers didn’t give it a second thought, focused more on keeping people safe while jacked up an adrenaline from not knowing if or when the next attack was coming.
On that first day, downwind from the towers, he said his police car was so covered in dust that you couldn’t see any paint or markings.
That same dust was finding its way into his lungs.
“You’re not thinking of your own well-being,” he said.
They didn’t wear masks until Day 4.
Initial anger
Always an athlete, dating back to his high school days as a star baseball and basketball player in Granville who would go on to play two years of basketball in college, Bouyea continued that into adulthood. He competed in three triathlons after turning 40 and also lifted weights — literally every day.
Until 2017.
Then a state police detective with an office in Albany, Bouyea said he was running the usual 5K loop on the nearby University of Albany campus with co-workers, as he often did, but this day he couldn’t finish it.
“People were picking on me,” he said of his state police co-worker workout buddies.
When he went to the doctor to get tested to see if something was wrong, that’s when they found multiple nodules and a mass in his lungs that would lead to a New York City surgery and evidence of south tower cement in his lungs.
“The biopsy found cement sediments specific to tower two,” he said.
Life after that forever changed, as a 4-inch binder of medical records can attest. His days are now filled with monotony and doctor’s visits — and very little athletic activity aside from light jogs with his wife.
And though he seems very much at peace and thankful for daily life these days, those early days in 2017 were different, he said.
“I was mad. I stopped going to church,” he said. “After all these years, I thought, why now?”
Laura said he just wasn’t ready to accept a drastically new life at that time.
Compounded by COVID
A graduation party for one of Kileigh’s friends in July was basically the first social function the family attended in almost two years. With Bouyea’s deteriorated lungs, COVID-19 was a huge fear for the family, so they hunkered down.
Laura made the painful decision to retire from her longtime post as practice manager at Northeast Surgical Specialists, to be home with her husband.
“It took me a while to digest retirement. It was very, very hard. I love what I did, I loved taking care of patients. It’s who I am, and to stop that, I don’t regret, because I’m here to take care of my family, making sure Kevin’s good, but it was hard.”
The kids studied from home and Bouyea tried his best to stay busy with house projects. The kids joked that he has painted the garage floor “six times.”
They played Yahtzee and Uno, a lot, Kileigh said.
“We didn’t do anything, go anywhere or see anyone,” Bouyea said.
“She graduated and we didn’t have her party,” Laura said looking at Kileigh. “It was sad. Sad for her. We were sad.”
Kevin said it was tough, but he said they all understood it was necessary to keep his father safe.
“Secluded,” said Kevin when asked how he felt. “But you didn’t want to do anything to jeopardize one of your family members getting COVID.”
He missed out on a chance to study a semester at Oxford University as a result of the pandemic.
But like many families, they say it brought them even closer.
“This whole thing has put life in perspective,” Bouyea said.
She won’t let us forget
Kileigh Bouyea sees the impact of Sept. 11 every day. Her dad’s mood changes when his arm and leg pain is more intense, despite his dad-like efforts to cover it up. Although they still hunt together — she lights up at the mere mention of the word “hunt” — she knows he has lost so much of himself because of his Sept. 11 health issues.
So in her junior year, when the school didn’t acknowledge the significance of the day over the loudspeaker like it had every year prior, she said she was upset.
“I was so mad. All I could think about was my dad sitting at home by himself,” she said, her voice rising. “People don’t understand it still has an effect locally even though it happened so long ago.”
She went to the principal to complain and state her case and, before long, it was acknowledged over the speaker.
“I was very proud,” her dad said. “She’s a fighter.”
Kileigh, now a sophomore at St. John Fisher College, throughout the interview would remain silent for a while and then, in articulate bursts, drive home the impact 9/11 had on her family.
She talked about how — despite still appearing in shape and healthy after years of lifting weights daily, running and playing basketball — he is now relegated to a much different life, searching for basically non-athletic things to do because of the pain and lack of lung power.
“It’s hard because he tries to be so manly and tough but he’s in a lot of pain. And there’s nothing we can do to help him. And because no one would know by looking at him,” she said.
Kevin, a senior at St. Thomas Aquinas College who wants to carry on the trooper tradition, was a little more reserved.
He seemed to be thinking a lot during the interview, and didn’t speak much. When he did, he spoke longingly about how they used to play hoops together, wrestle and lift weights — all no longer possible. When his dad recently tried to do 50 pushups in the pool, he was unable to lift his aching arms for two days.
“The most he can do now is vacuum,” he joked, perhaps a little comic relief from a son not loving thinking about all the lost chances.
“Don’t say that,” his father proudly retorted, later agreeing that his son is likely masking the impact of his condition with humor.
Kevin said his dad’s plight and the fact that the family has a long line of troopers before him is playing into his decision to follow in their footsteps. But he said it has perhaps more to do with his desire to help people.
“I don’t like bullies,” he said. “And protecting the innocent is a big thing for me. A lot of people can’t stick up for themselves.”
Silver linings
Bouyea obviously realizes what those weeks in New York City have taken from him.
He’s reminded every waking moment, which are more often because it’s hard to sleep these days.
But there were moments in New York City, positive moments, that also quickly come to his mind.
New York Yankees players of the day like Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Scott Brosius and Paul O’Neill came out to meet the first responders and give them a “mental boost.”
Some guy from New Jersey took it upon himself to load up his truck full of Gatorade, water and snacks to provide to rescue workers at checkpoints.
Laura chimed in about two women who saw the troopers standing outside of their hotel after an 18-hour day and asked them what they could do to help them.
“I jokingly said I could go for a nice gin and tonic,” Bouyea said with a laugh. “She said, ‘Come with me.’”
She invited them into her home across from the hotel. She and her sister cooked breakfast for them, gave them a cocktail and offered to do their laundry.
“She warms my heart to this day,” Laura said of the woman, whom they have kept in contact with all these years later.
“It touched me,” Bouyea added. “She opened up her home to five of us.”
The patriotism of the time was also overwhelming, he said. People cheered them, beeped horns for them, flew their flags proudly.
And the popular restaurant Nino’s closed to the public and just fed first responders, often aided by celebrities like Danny Glover and Susan Sarandon. That also left an impression and landed him on the cover of USA Today in a photo.
He stressed how great the state police have been for his family too, including driving family members in New York when he was having his surgery and staying with them so he didn’t have to worry.
And although he’s good at bottling up his emotions about his plight and what he saw, Bouyea said returning to the city to view the memorial at Ground Zero was tough.
“That brought up some emotions. You just have flashbacks of the memories there,” he said.
“I cried. You cannot not cry,” Laura said.
Throughout the interview, Bouyea was quick to talk about thankfulness and stressed he didn’t want to be seen as a complainer. Obviously, he wishes his life was a little different these days when it comes to what he can and can’t do, but he stressed that so many lost so much more than he has.
“I feel for my co-workers who aren’t here,” he said solemnly. “I will never complain about the pain I deal with every day because I’m grateful I get to spend time with my family every day.”