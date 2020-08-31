The Landing workers deemed recovered from COVID after working without symptoms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two employees at The Landing assisted living facility were determined to have recovered from coronavirus and allowed to go back to work Monday, just three days after they tested positive.

They never showed symptoms, and their test results came back two weeks after they were tested, so they were deemed recovered by Warren County Health Services.

It is another example of the worrying delay in test results at nursing homes. At Essex Center, two workers had the virus 19 days before their test results came in, by which time more than a third of the workers and residents were infected.

Essex Center, like most nursing homes, was contracting with a private lab to get results for the weekly tests that the state requires for all nursing home residents. It’s not clear why management did not switch to another lab when results began to be delayed so significantly. Now, Essex Center has found a lab that gets the results of each test within 72 hours.

Statewide, despite doing about a third fewer tests than was the norm in August, the positive test rate was under 1% Sunday. That’s the most recent day for which regional and state data was available.