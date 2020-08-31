The Landing workers deemed recovered from COVID after working without symptoms

Two employees at The Landing assisted living facility were determined to have recovered from coronavirus and allowed to go back to work Monday, just three days after they tested positive.
They never showed symptoms, and their test results came back two weeks after they were tested, so they were deemed recovered by Warren County Health Services.
It is another example of the worrying delay in test results at nursing homes. At Essex Center, two workers had the virus 19 days before their test results came in, by which time more than a third of the workers and residents were infected.
Essex Center, like most nursing homes, was contracting with a private lab to get results for the weekly tests that the state requires for all nursing home residents. It’s not clear why management did not switch to another lab when results began to be delayed so significantly. Now, Essex Center has found a lab that gets the results of each test within 72 hours.
Statewide, despite doing about a third fewer tests than was the norm in August, the positive test rate was under 1% Sunday. That’s the most recent day for which regional and state data was available.
In addition, the number of people hospitalized and the number of people in intensive care was the lowest it has been since the crisis began, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call Monday.
Also on Monday:
- Warren County reported no new cases and two new recoveries, for a total of 258 recoveries from confirmed cases. There are six people still ill, all mildly, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. Three people are still sick, and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 11 people tested positive over the weekend, for a total of 879 confirmed cases. Also over the weekend, 22 people recovered, for a total of 838 recoveries. There are 24 people still sick. No one is hospitalized, an improvement of one from Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, both Hadley residents who were sick last week have recovered. One Moreau resident and two Wilton residents are still sick.
- Essex County reported that one more Essex Center resident and two contacts of Essex Center employees, both living in Moriah, have tested positive. A total of 84 people have caught the virus in the Essex Center outbreak: 45 residents, six of whom have died, and three of whom are hospitalized; 30 workers, 13 of whom have recovered; and nine people in the community who had contact with the workers. None of the community members have recovered yet.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 16 new cases Sunday, the most recent date for which regional data was available. That was a 0.6% positive test rate, with only Rensselaer County going above 1%. That county had five cases and a 1.6% positive test rate.
- Statewide, 656 people tested positive Sunday, the most recent day for which the data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.99%.
- There were 418 people hospitalized for coronavirus Sunday, and one person died.
- Locally, Saratoga Hospital reported one coronavirus patient. Glens Falls Hospital did not report.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
The Landing workers deemed recovered from COVID after working without symptoms
-
Cuomo: K-12 schools, get ready for virus spikes
-
Two staffers at The Landing in Queensbury test positive; Essex Center resident dies
- 230 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.