The Lake George Association wants anyone who cares about the lake to learn how to participate in protecting the body of water.

The public can learn how to identify worsening threats, including harmful algal blooms, or HABs, at the LGA’s inaugural Lake Protector Summit on June 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center in the Village of Lake George.

The event is free, but registration is recommended at lakegeorgeassociation.org/lp-summit.

The theme of the first summit is “Our Lake — Our Future,” focusing on why the greater Lake George community must mobilize through direct action, with an emphasis on the role residential and commercial property owners can play in protecting the lake.

The association said it’s important to include owners anywhere within the 233-square-mile basin, not just those on the waterfront, who can also play a vital role in stopping the declines of Lake George’s water quality.

“Every developed property in the Lake George Basin contributes in some way to the inflow of nutrients like phosphorous and nitrogen that feed algae growth in the Lake and raise the risk of harmful algal blooms,” LGA President Eric Siy said in a news release. “This engaging and educational summit will provide an opportunity for people to learn about the importance of individual actions in protecting the health of Lake George and help them adopt best practices for stormwater management, septic systems, and reducing the risk of HABs.”

The LGA Summit is intended to connect the people and resources required for lasting Lake protection, with a productive exchange of ideas, questions and concerns among all participants, including residents, businesses, government officials, scientists, economic experts, landscapers, excavators, banks, realtors and more.

Topics include: the dangers posed to the lake by stormwater runoff and aging or failing septic systems, correlations between water quality and property values as well as business revenues, how properties in the watershed contribute to the water-quality challenges and how property owners can mitigate impacts through improvements to stormwater and wastewater management, along with how the LGA will help.

The LGA Lake Protector Summit will provide residents with the knowledge and tools to enact changes that will benefit Lake George for decades to come,” said Monika LaPlante, LGA’s managing program director. “Climate change and local development are accelerating the impairment of the lake, threatening all we hold dear and depend on for the future. By acting now, we can slow these stressors and preserve this invaluable resource for future generations. The lake can’t wait, so we encourage everyone who is ready to learn and take action to join us on June 22.”

The LGA Lake Protector Summit follows the recent launch of the LGA Lake Protector Profile program, a first-of-its-kind web-based app that provides property owners with a detailed description of their property’s physical characteristics and how they may be impacting Lake George.

Property owners can register for their free Profile at lakegeorgeassociation.org/lake-protector.