The Jefferson Project once again branches out

CHAUTAUQUA — The Jefferson Project at Lake George is branching out to a lake in western New York as it works to discover the origins of harmful algal blooms.

A small research team will bring sensors and weather stations for deployment next week on Chautauqua Lake through a partnership between Chautauqua Lake and Watershed Management Alliance and The Fund for Lake George.

"If we're serious about learning what makes harmful algal blooms tick — solving the riddle, if you will, of harmful algal blooms — we need to go where they're occurring the most and the most severely," said Eric Siy, director of The Fund for Lake George.

Chataqua Lake has experienced a number of harmful algal blooms in recent years, which can pose a public health risk and kill marine wildlife.

The sensors will be deployed in the northern and southern basins of the lake, where they will collect data on water and weather conditions and circulation patterns until November.

The Jefferson Project is an environmental monitoring system developed by IBM Research, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and The Fund for Lake George back in 2013.