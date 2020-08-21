The Jefferson Project once again branches out

CHAUTAUQUA — The Jefferson Project at Lake George is branching out to a lake in western New York as it works to discover the origins of harmful algal blooms.
A small research team will bring sensors and weather stations for deployment next week on Chautauqua Lake through a partnership between Chautauqua Lake and Watershed Management Alliance and The Fund for Lake George.
"If we're serious about learning what makes harmful algal blooms tick — solving the riddle, if you will, of harmful algal blooms — we need to go where they're occurring the most and the most severely," said Eric Siy, director of The Fund for Lake George.
Chataqua Lake has experienced a number of harmful algal blooms in recent years, which can pose a public health risk and kill marine wildlife.
The sensors will be deployed in the northern and southern basins of the lake, where they will collect data on water and weather conditions and circulation patterns until November.
The Jefferson Project is an environmental monitoring system developed by IBM Research, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and The Fund for Lake George back in 2013.
Hundreds of monitors are deployed throughout Lake George, tracking everything from water temperatures to salt and phosphorus levels.
The technology has been deployed elsewhere in the past. Two years ago, sensors were placed in Skaneateles Lake, one of the Finger Lakes, located in Onondaga County.
Siy, who is also the associate director of The Jefferson Project, said data collected from Chautauqua Lake will help preserve the water quality of Lake George.
"We have the smartest lake in the world at Lake George, thanks to The Jefferson Project, and it's specifically to ensure that Lake George is the best-protected lake in the world," he said.
"That is only going to happen with partnerships that deliver new insights, new understandings and fresh energy that propels us forward."
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
